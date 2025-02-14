RenovoRx Highlights Promising Pre-Clinical Data Abstract: TAMP™ Therapy Platform Offers Potential to Improve Localized and Targeted Drug Delivery

Pre-Clinical Data Recently Presented at the SIO 2025 Annual Conference Show that Intra-Arterial Administration of a Drug with the RenovoCath® Delivery System via TAMP May Improve Delivery in Difficult-to-Treat Cancers

The Results of this Pre-clinical Study Support a More Optimized Drug Delivery Method in Tumors that Lack Sufficient Blood Supply for Adequate Drug Penetration During Therapy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a life sciences company developing novel targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath, an innovative, FDA-cleared device, highlighted its recent abstract presentation at the 2025 Society of Interventional Oncology Annual Conference (“SIO 2025”) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The abstract published promising pre-clinical data from the use of RenovoRx’s patented Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) therapy platform, which aims to optimize local and targeted drug delivery in difficult-to-treat cancers.





The abstract, titled “Micro-CT imaging following intra-arterial delivery of a radiopaque silicone polymer using a double-balloon occlusion catheter in pigs: a model to analyze tissue penetration via the trans-arterial micro perfusion (TAMP) technique,” was presented at SIO 2025 on February 3, 2025 by Paula Novelli, MD, of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

The results of the study support a more optimized drug delivery method for tumors that suffer from limited blood supply and poor drug penetration. The TAMP technique was evaluated in a porcine (pig) model utilizing micro-CT imaging for precise monitoring of drug penetration into tissue.

The pre-clinical data shows that drug delivery with the patented, FDA-cleared dual balloon RenovoCath device via TAMP potentially may improve localized drug delivery by achieving greater drug penetration in the microvasculature near the target tumor. The data shows that, by using RenovoCath, researchers were able to isolate sections of the blood vessel through the adjustment of the distance between the occlusion balloons, thereby excluding any off-target side branches. Researchers were able to confirm the level of penetration into the targeted area utilizing micro-CT imaging. The penetration achieved appears to be consistent with a more optimized drug delivery. The observed effect is expected to be even stronger if radiation is applied beforehand.

“This study highlights that TAMP is an encouraging approach for improving localized drug delivery to difficult-to-treat tumor areas. By understanding how the infusion medium penetrates tissue, techniques can be refined for better clinical outcomes, especially for patients with cancers like pancreatic adenocarcinoma,” said Dr. Ramtin Agah, RenovoRx’s Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Medical Officer and one of the study’s authors. “We look forward to continued research in hypovascular tumors using minimally invasive procedures and are also working on a radiation sub-study. With continued investigation, we believe TAMP has the potential to revolutionize how interventional oncologists approach cancer treatment, offering a more targeted, effective solution for challenging cases.”

The procedure in this study utilized a porcine model, where the RenovoCath device was effectively employed to deliver a technique involved inflating the catheter balloons in the splenic artery, the superior mesenteric artery and renal artery. This approach enabled precise side branch exclusion in both vascular regions, ensuring targeted and controlled intervention, allowing for extensive filling of the microvessels with Microfil® (a micro-CT imaging following an injection of a radiopaque silicone rubber imaging reagent) in the perivascular space. In comparison, the control group, where balloons in the splenic arteries were left deflated, showed minimal Microfil filling beyond the main artery, as confirmed by micro-CT imaging. These striking differences highlight the potential of this technique to drive forward the development of targeted therapies, especially for complex cancers like pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

“We are excited to highlight this pre-clinical data abstract presented at SIO 2025. Including procedures performed as part of clinical trials, intra-arterial drug delivery by RenovoCath has been used in over 500 procedures by oncologists and interventional radiologists over the past several years,” said Shaun Bagai, RenovoRx CEO.

Mr. Bagai added, “Based on recent positive feedback we have received from medical practitioners, we have launched an effort to commercialize RenovoCath as a stand-alone device within its FDA-cleared indications for use in temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion.”

Additionally, the TAMP therapy platform was the topic of the SIO 2025 panel discussion “Breaking Barriers in Drug Delivery: Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion,” where key interventional oncologists including Dr. Novelli, Khashayar Farsad, MD, PhD, Oregon Health and Science University, and David Sperling, MD, FSIR, Columbia University Irving Medical Center discussed their experience with the therapy platform and the RenovoCath device.

About RenovoCath

Based on its FDA clearance, RenovoCath® is intended for the isolation of blood flow and delivery of fluids, including diagnostic and/or therapeutic agents, to selected sites in the peripheral vascular system. RenovoCath is also indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. For further information regarding our RenovoCath Instructions for Use (“IFU”), please see: IFU-10004-Rev.-F-Universal-IFU.pdf.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath®, a novel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared local drug delivery device, targeting high unmet medical needs. RenovoRx’s patented Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP™) therapy platform is designed to ensure precise therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumor site to bathe the target tumor, while potentially minimizing a therapy’s toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy. RenovoRx’s novel approach to targeted treatment offers the potential for increased safety, tolerance, and improved efficacy, and its mission is to transform the lives of cancer patients by providing innovative solutions to enable targeted delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic agents.

RenovoRx’s Phase III lead product candidate is a novel oncology drug-device combination product. It is being investigated under a U.S. investigational new drug application that is regulated by the FDA’s 21 CFR 312 pathway. The investigational drug-device combination candidate utilizes RenovoCath, the Company’s FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. The intra-arterial infusion of chemotherapy, gemcitabine, utilizing the RenovoCath device is currently being evaluated for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (the drug division of FDA).

The intra-arterial infusion of gemcitabine by the RenovoCath catheter is currently under investigation and has not been approved for commercial sale. RenovoCath with gemcitabine received Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer, which provides 7 years of market exclusivity upon NDA approval by the FDA.

RenovoRx is also engaged in implementing commercialization strategies utilizing its TAMP technology and FDA-cleared RenovoCath device as a stand-alone device. In December 2024, RenovoRx announced the receipt of its first commercial purchase orders for RenovoCath devices. Additionally, over ten medical institutions have initiated the process for RenovoCath purchase orders. To meet and satisfy the anticipated demand, RenovoRx will continue to actively explore further revenue-generating activity either on its own or in tandem with a medical device commercial partner.

For more information, visit www.renovorx.com. Follow RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and RenovoRx does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

