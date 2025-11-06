Renasant Bio Launches to Pioneer Next-Generation Disease-Modifying Small Molecule Treatments for ADPKD

Advancing corrector and potentiator programs to address underlying biology of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) across multiple mutations

Team includes preeminent scientific leaders in ADPKD; rapid discovery and development efforts powered by suite of proprietary assays

$54.5 million in seed financing led by founding investor 5AM Ventures alongside Atlas Venture, OrbiMed and Qiming Venture Partners USA

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renasant Bio (Renasant), announced its launch today to advance next-generation disease-modifying treatments for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), the leading genetic cause of end-stage renal failure. Renasant is developing a pipeline of oral small molecule corrector and first-in-class potentiator therapies that directly target the underlying biology of ADPKD, with the goal of restoring the function of key polycystin proteins across multiple different mutations to halt disease progression. Renasant has raised $54.5 million in seed funding, co-led by founding investor 5AM Ventures, alongside other leading life sciences investors including Atlas Venture, OrbiMed and Qiming Ventures. The seed financing will support further progression of Renasant’s lead corrector program and ongoing discovery efforts for the company’s first-in-class potentiator program.

“ADPKD is a devastating genetic disorder that affects more than 12 million people globally and still lacks truly disease-modifying therapies,” said Emily Conley, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Renasant. “Our platform of differentiated correctors and first-in-class potentiator therapies are designed to directly address the underlying cause of ADPKD across its broad mutation spectrum, offering the potential to benefit the vast majority of patients.”

Next-Generation Corrector and Potentiator Programs for ADPKD

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD)

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease is a chronic, progressive genetic condition marked by the progressive formation of fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys, often leading to end-stage renal failure. The condition arises from mutations in the PKD1 and PKD2 genes, which encode polycystin proteins PC1 and PC2—critical regulators of kidney cell function. The genetic mutations underlying ADPKD are extremely heterogeneous, with no single mutation found in more than 2% of patients. Disease-modifying strategies that correct or potentiate polycystin biology must overcome this diversity—making therapies that work broadly across mutations a key treatment advancement for ADPKD. Current therapies do not directly address the underlying protein dysfunction and are limited in their applicability and tolerability.

Addressing the Underlying Biological Drivers of ADPKD

Renasant’s therapeutic strategy is centered on restoring the normal function of PC1 and PC2. Through its leading expertise in ADPKD biology, including electrophysiology and polycystin channel physiology, Renasant has developed proprietary assays to assess protein trafficking and other key mechanisms, enabling precision-guided development of novel therapies for ADPKD.

The company’s lead program is a small molecule corrector designed to work across a wide range of disease-causing mutations to stabilize and properly fold PC1/2, promoting protein trafficking to restore kidney function. The program is currently progressing through preclinical development. In addition, Renasant is advancing discovery efforts toward a potentiator to enhance ion flux through the polycystin channel and support anti-cystogenic signaling—a first-in-class approach in ADPKD. Correctors and potentiators can act as stand-alone therapies, or they can be combined for synergistic effect.

“Our corrector program is designed to work across a broad range of mutations, and our potentiator represents a novel mechanism of action in ADPKD,” said Gus Gustafson, Ph.D., chief scientific officer. “These programs hold the potential to reshape the treatment landscape. We are very encouraged by our preclinical data and committed to rapidly advancing these programs for patients in urgent need.”

Team of Leading Experts in ADPKD

Renasant is led by a world-class team with deep expertise in ADPKD biology and a proven track record in building biopharma companies. The team includes researchers who have shaped the field of polycystin biology and electrophysiology, seasoned drug developers, and biotech executives experienced in advancing cutting-edge scientific approaches.

“5AM Ventures founded Renasant around a bold idea: that we could change the trajectory of ADPKD,” said Deborah Palestrant, Ph.D., partner at 5AM Ventures. “ADPKD is one of the most complex diseases in renal medicine, but Renasant has assembled the right team, with years of research experience in polycystic disease that has informed the right scientific approach. We’re proud to have supported the company from the start and are energized by its progress and commitment to delivering truly disease-modifying treatments for ADPKD patients.”

Renasant’s executive team includes:

Emily Conley, Ph.D., chief executive officer

Gus Gustafson, Ph.D., chief scientific officer

B. Barry Touré, Ph.D., senior vice president, drug discovery

Rachel Gallagher, Ph.D., vice president, biology

Michelle Ho Huey, Ph.D., vice president, strategy & operations

Renasant’s board of directors includes:

Natalie Holles, chair of the board

Kevin Bitterman, Ph.D., partner, Atlas Venture

Evan Caplan, M.D., principal, OrbiMed

Anna French, D. Phil, managing partner, Qiming Venture Partners USA

Charlotte McKee, M.D., chief medical officer, Sionna Therapeutics

Deborah Palestrant, Ph.D., partner, 5AM Ventures

In addition, Renasant has assembled a scientific advisory board consisting of preeminent leaders in ADPKD genetics, biology, and both preclinical and clinical drug development.

About Renasant Bio

Renasant Bio is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering disease-modifying oral small molecule treatments for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), the leading genetic cause of end-stage renal failure. Renasant is advancing a pipeline of oral small molecule corrector and potentiator programs that target the underlying biology of ADPKD to restore the function of key proteins to halt disease progression. Renasant was founded by and incubated within the 4:59 Initiative, the company creation engine of 5AM Ventures, and is based in Berkeley, California. For more information, please visit us at www.renasantbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

