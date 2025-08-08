Relmada Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Announces NDV-01 6-Month Follow-up Safety and Efficacy Data in NMIBC

6-month follow-up for NDV-01 showed a 91% overall response rate at any time in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, with good overall safety

Enrollment in the Phase 2 study for NDV-01 continues, with updates expected at 9 and 12 month data follow-up. Preparations underway to start Phase III registration trial in 1H 2026

Expecting to initiate a Phase 2 study for sepranolone in Prader-Willi syndrome in 1H 2026

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD, “Relmada” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for oncology-related and central nervous system indications, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, announced 6-month follow-up data from the Phase 2 study of NDV-01 in bladder cancer and provided a corporate and pipeline update.

Highlights of the 6-month follow-up data from the Phase 2 study of NDV-01:

Table 1: Baseline characteristics (n=29) Gender n (%) Male 24 (83%) Female 5 (17%) Median Age (years) (range) 73 (54-93) Median BCG Doses (range) 6 (0-18) • BCG-naïve (n (%)) 12 (41%) • BCG exposed (n (%)) 4 (14%) • BCG unresponsive (n (%)) 13 (45%) Stage (n (%)) Pure CIS 3 (10%) Ta/T1 + CIS 4 (14%) Ta 18 (62%) T1 4 (14%)





Table 2: Clinical Results (Response Data) Complete Response % (n/N) Anytime 91% (21/23) 3 months 83% (19/23) 6 months 90% (19/21)





One subject has reached the 9-month assessment and had a complete response (CR)

No patient had progression to muscle invasive disease

No patient underwent a radical cystectomy

No patient had >= Grade 3 TRAE and no patients discontinued treatment due to AEs





“We are pleased to report that the six-month follow-up from the Phase 2 study of NDV-01, a gemcitabine/docetaxel (Gem/Doce) sustained release formulation, produced impressive results, with a 91% CR rate at any time point following NDV-01 treatment. The data reported today, in combination with the previously reported 3-month results, raise our confidence in NDV-01 as a potential durable treatment for bladder cancer,” said Raj S. Pruthi, MD, CMO of Relmada. “Gem/Doce have long shown clinical utility in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), but the complexity of administration has limited their broader use. The sustained release formulation of NDV-01, which is designed to increase exposure to drug and simplify delivery and accessibility, has the potential to significantly change how we manage patients with NMIBC in routine practice.”

“As clinicians, we have embraced the combination of Gem/Doce as a highly effective therapy for many years,” said Yair Lotan, MD, Chair of Relmada’s Clinical Advisory Board. “However, it is difficult to formulate outside of the hospital setting, often creating a significant burden for patient and provider. NDV-01’s simple, ready-to-use sustained release formulation overcomes those burdens and could enable wider patient adoption transforming the care of NMIBC.”

Pipeline Highlights

NDV-01

A sustained-release intravesical formulation of gemcitabine and docetaxel (Gem/Doce)

Indication : High-Grade/Intermediate-Grade Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (HG-NMIBC)

: High-Grade/Intermediate-Grade Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (HG-NMIBC) U.S. Market Opportunity : ~600,000 prevalent cases

: ~600,000 prevalent cases Current Status : Phase 2 single-arm study actively enrolling

: Phase 2 single-arm study actively enrolling Next Steps : FDA interactions and product supply scale-up in 2H 2025 Initiation of Phase 3 registration-track study in 1H 2026



:

Sepranolone

A first-in-class GABA A Modulating Steroid Antagonist (GAMSA)

Indications : Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), Tourette Syndrome (TS), Essential Tremor, and other compulsivity-related disorders

: Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), Tourette Syndrome (TS), Essential Tremor, and other compulsivity-related disorders US Prevalence : Estimated 20,000 for PWS, an orphan disease

: Estimated 20,000 for PWS, an orphan disease Current Status : Preparing for Phase 2 initiation in PWS

: Preparing for Phase 2 initiation in PWS Next Steps : FDA engagement and manufacturing activities in 2H 2025 Planned Phase 2 study launch in 1H 2026



:

Financial Results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Results

R&D Expense : $2.8 million (vs. $10.7 million in Q2 2024), primarily associated with the wind-down of REL-1017 trial costs and lower stock-based compensation, partially offset an increase in R&D employee compensation expense

: $2.8 million (vs. $10.7 million in Q2 2024), primarily associated with the wind-down of REL-1017 trial costs and lower stock-based compensation, partially offset an increase in R&D employee compensation expense G&A Expense : $7.4 million (vs. $8.1 million), primarily due to lower stock-based compensation, partially offset by an increase in G&A employee compensation and consulting services expenses

: $7.4 million (vs. $8.1 million), primarily due to lower stock-based compensation, partially offset by an increase in G&A employee compensation and consulting services expenses Net Loss: $9.9 million or $0.30 per share (vs. $17.8 million or $0.59 per share)





Six Month Ended June 30, 2025 Results

R&D Expense : $14.7 million (vs. $24.0 million in 1H 2024), reflecting reduced REL-1017 trial costs and lower stock-based compensation, partially offset by an increase in costs associated with the NDV-01 and sepranolone acquisitions and an increase in R&D employee compensation expense

: $14.7 million (vs. $24.0 million in 1H 2024), reflecting reduced REL-1017 trial costs and lower stock-based compensation, partially offset by an increase in costs associated with the NDV-01 and sepranolone acquisitions and an increase in R&D employee compensation expense G&A Expense : $13.7 million (vs. $17.8 million in 1H 2024), primarily due to lower stock-based compensation and use of consulting services, partially offset by an increase in G&A employee compensation expense

: $13.7 million (vs. $17.8 million in 1H 2024), primarily due to lower stock-based compensation and use of consulting services, partially offset by an increase in G&A employee compensation expense Net Cash Used in Operations : $24.5 million (vs. $26.3 million)

: $24.5 million (vs. $26.3 million) Net Loss : $27.4 million or $0.86 per share (vs. $39.6 million or $1.31 per share)

: $27.4 million or $0.86 per share (vs. $39.6 million or $1.31 per share) Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments : $20.6 million as of June 30, 2025 (vs. $44.9 million at year-end 2024)

: $20.6 million as of June 30, 2025 (vs. $44.9 million at year-end 2024) Shares Outstanding: 33,191,622 as of August 4, 2025





A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/investors/ir-calendar.

About NDV-01

NDV-01 is a sustained-release, intravesical formulation of gemcitabine and docetaxel (Gem/Doce), in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It is designed to enable Gem/Doce bladder retention and gradual drug release over 10 days. The formulation creates a soft matrix that enhances local exposure while minimizing systemic toxicity. NDV-01 is convenient to administer in-office, in less than 10 minutes, and does not require anesthesia or specialized equipment. It is protected by patents through 2038.

About the Phase 2 Study

The Phase 2 study (NCT06663137) is an open-label, single-arm, single-center study evaluating the safety and efficacy of NDV-01 in patients with HG-NMIBC. Patients are treated with NDV-01 in a biweekly induction phase, follow by monthly maintenance for up to one year, with regular assessments via cystoscopy, cytology, and biopsy, as indicated. The primary efficacy endpoints are safety and complete response rate (CRR) at 12 months, and secondary efficacy endpoints are duration of response (DOR) and event free survival (EFS).

About NMIBC

NMIBC represents ~75% of all bladder cancer cases and is associated with high recurrence (50–75% over 7 years). With over 600,000 prevalent cases in the U.S. and limited treatment options, the market opportunity is significant. NDV-01 has the potential to serve as a frontline or salvage therapy and could be applicable across multiple NMIBC subtypes.

About Sepranolone and GABA Modulation

Sepranolone, a synthetic isoallopregnanolone, selectively modulates GABA A receptors by antagonizing allopregnanolone (ALLO), without disrupting GABA signaling. It targets disorders linked to excess GABAergic activity such as Prader-Willi syndrome, Tourette syndrome, and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). More than 335 patients have been treated with sepranolone in clinical trials to date, with an excellent safety profile.

About Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS)

PWS is a rare genetic disorder caused by chromosomal deletions on chromosome 15, leading to neurodevelopmental and behavioral complications. US prevalence is estimated to be 20,000 patients. Current treatments address symptoms but do not modify the underlying neurobehavioral pathology.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for oncology-related and central nervous system conditions. Lead candidates NDV-01 and sepranolone are advancing through mid-stage clinical development with the potential to address significant unmet needs.

For more information, visit www.relmada.com .

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of As of June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,353,351 $ 3,857,026 Short-term investments 19,266,190 41,052,356 Prepaid expenses 474,628 886,461 Total current assets 21,094,169 45,795,843 Other assets 21,975 21,975 Total assets $ 21,116,144 $ 45,817,818 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,361,911 $ 4,130,563 Accrued expenses 3,772,636 6,160,827 Total current liabilities 5,134,547 10,291,390 Stock appreciation rights 32,116 4,467 Total liabilities $ 5,166,663 $ 10,295,857 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Class A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 33,191,622 and 30,174,202 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 33,191 $ 30,174 Additional paid-in capital 684,224,232 676,373,822 Accumulated deficit (668,307,942 ) (640,882,035 ) Total stockholders’ equity 15,949,481 35,521,961 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 21,116,144 $ 45,817,818





Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 2,819,377 $ 10,721,089 $ 14,770,400 $ 24,026,395 General and administrative 7,401,929 8,097,695 13,669,342 17,780,249 Total operating expenses 10,221,306 18,818,784 28,439,742 41,806,644 Loss from operations (10,221,306 ) (18,818,784 ) (28,439,742 ) (41,806,644 ) Other (expenses) income: Interest/investment income, net 321,458 963,013 761,745 2,018,901 Realized (loss) gain on short-term investments 47,203 133,114 110,156 186,247 Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investments (13,797 ) (45,465 ) 141,934 5,248 Total other income 354,864 1,050,662 1,013,835 2,210,396 Net loss $ (9,866,442 ) $ (17,768,122 ) $ (27,425,907 ) $ (39,596,248 ) Loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.31 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 33,191,622 30,174,202 31,807,943 30,153,186





Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders’ Equity

(unaudited) Three and Six months ended June 30, 2025 Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Par Value Capital Deficit Total Balance – December 31, 2024 30,174,202 $ 30,174 $ 676,373,822 $ (640,882,035 ) $ 35,521,961 Stock based compensation - - 3,572,769 - 3,572,769 Issuance of Restricted Common Stock 3,017,420 3,017 902,209 - 905,226 Net loss - - - (17,559,465 ) (17,559,465 ) Balance – March 31, 2025 33,191,622 33,191 680,848,800 (658,441,500 ) 22,440,491 Stock based compensation - - 3,448,453 - 3,448,453 ATM Expenses - - (73,021 ) - (73,021 ) Net loss - - - (9,866,442 ) (9,866,442 ) Balance – June 30, 2025 33,191,622 $ 33,191 $ 684,224,232 $ (668,307,942 ) $ 15,949,481





Three and Six months ended June 30, 2024 Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Par Value Capital Deficit Total Balance – December 31, 2023 30,099,203 $ 30,099 $ 646,229,824 $ (560,902,681 ) $ 85,357,242 Stock based compensation - - 8,295,468 - 8,295,468 Options exercised for common stock 74,999 75 246,672 - 246,747 ATM Expenses - - (25,000 ) - (25,000 ) Net loss - - - (21,828,126 ) (21,828,126 ) Balance – March 31, 2024 30,174,202 30,174 654,746,964 (582,730,807 ) 72,046,331 Stock based compensation - - 7,213,419 - 7,213,419 Net loss - - - (17,768,122 ) (17,768,122 ) Balance – June 30, 2024 30,174,202 $ 30,174 $ 661,960,383 $ (600,498,929 ) $ 61,491,628



