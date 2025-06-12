Relief Therapeutics Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposals by a large majority

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) (Relief Therapeutics, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders, held earlier today in Geneva. All proposed resolutions were approved by more than 85 percent of the represented votes.

AGM Results

1. Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year 2024

The AGM approved the 2024 annual report and financial statements.

2. Appropriation of Available Earnings

The AGM approved carrying forward the net result for the 2024 financial year.

3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

The AGM granted discharge to the board of directors and the executive committee for the 2024 financial year.

4. Elections to the Board of Directors

The AGM re-elected Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju, Mr. Gregory Van Beek, Mr. Peter de Svastich, and Mr. Thomas Elzinga to the board of directors. Dr. Selvaraju was re-elected as chairman of the board. Mr. de Svastich and Dr. Selvaraju were re-elected as members of the nomination and compensation committee.

5. Compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

The AGM approved the proposed maximum compensation amounts for the board of directors for the period from AGM 2025 to AGM 2026, and for the executive committee for the 2026 financial year. Shareholders also approved, on a consultative basis, the 2024 compensation report.

6. Independent Voting Rights Representative

The AGM re-elected Mr. Thomas Hua as the Company's independent proxy.

7. Auditors

The AGM re-elected FORVIS MAZARS SA as the Company's statutory auditor.

The full text of the resolutions submitted to shareholders is available in the AGM Invitation. The detailed voting results will be published on the Company's website later today.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatment paradigms and improving the lives of patients with rare and debilitating diseases. With core expertise in drug delivery systems and drug repurposing, Relief's clinical pipeline includes innovative treatments designed to address critical unmet medical needs in rare dermatological, metabolic and respiratory conditions. The Company has also successfully brought several approved products to market through licensing and distribution partnerships. Headquartered in Geneva, Relief is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com

