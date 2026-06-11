Rein Therapeutics Expands Phase 2 RENEW Trial into United Kingdom

16 patients enrolled to date in trial of LTI-03 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

First patient randomized in the United Kingdom

Clinical trial sites now actively enrolling in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom

Two additional countries expected to be added in the coming months

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rein Therapeutics, Inc. ("Rein" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines for orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today provided an update on its ongoing Phase 2 RENEW clinical trial evaluating LTI-03 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The Company announced that the first patient has been randomized in the United Kingdom, marking another milestone in the ongoing expansion of the Phase 2 RENEW clinical trial. Rein has now enrolled 16 patients in the trial to date.

Clinical trial sites are currently enrolling patients in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Additional sites in two more countries are expected to begin enrollment in the coming months as the Company continues to expand its global clinical trial footprint.

Brian Windsor, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rein Therapeutics, commented, “We are pleased to see continued enrollment momentum in our trial and the activation of additional international sites. The enrollment of our first participant in the U.K. represents another important step in the expansion of the study. We remain focused on executing the trial efficiently and generating high-quality clinical data as we advance LTI-03 through development."

About the RENEW Phase 2 Trial

Rein’s RENEW trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of LTI-03 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The study is expected to enroll approximately 120 patients, who will be randomized to receive one of two dose levels of LTI-03 or placebo. The major efficacy endpoint is the change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC), a key measure of lung function.

About LTI-03

LTI-03 is a first-in-class, inhaled peptide therapy derived from Caveolin-1 biology, a key regulator of fibrotic signaling. The drug is designed to inhibit lung scarring while preserving alveolar progenitor cells that are critical for tissue repair and regeneration.

Early data suggests that LTI-03 may represent a dual-acting approach: slowing fibrosis and promoting lung healing.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Rein’s lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. LTI-03 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. Rein’s second product candidate, LTI-01, is a proenzyme that has completed Phase 1b and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of loculated pleural effusions. LTI-01 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and E.U. and Fast Track Designation in the U.S.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements of Rein Therapeutics, Inc. (“Rein”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to expectations for the Company’s LTI-03 and LTI-01 product candidates and the closing of the offering. We use words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “would,” “can,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and other words and terms of similar meaning to help identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (i) the risk that the Company may not be able to successfully continue its Phase 2 clinical trials of LTI-03; (ii) the data derived from our Phase 2 clinical trials of LTI-03 may not support or validate our expectations concerning the potential benefits of LTI-03; (iii) success in early phases of pre-clinical and clinical trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful; and (iv) those other risks disclosed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026, and in subsequent filings that the Company makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Rein Therapeutics Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Investor Relations

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