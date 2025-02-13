Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Size to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Key Risk Factors Fueling the Surge in HNSCC Cases

Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma market reached a value of USD 1.6 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.09% during 2025-2035. The market for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is growing as novel treatment options such as immunotherapies and targeted therapies, are increasingly being adopted. With the increasing incidence of HNSCC cases, treatments like immune checkpoint inhibitors are demonstrating considerable enhancements in patient outcomes, fueling market growth. Investigating new treatments and therapy combinations is enhancing the creation of more efficient options. Improved early diagnosis and tailored medicine strategies are playing a vital role in enhancing patient care, aiding the market’s continuous expansion. Moreover, heightened investments in healthcare, especially in developing regions, are also bolstering the growth of this market.

Key Risk Factors Fueling the Surge in HNSCC Cases: Driving the Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market.

The increase in occurrences of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) can be linked to various significant risk factors. Both smoking and excessive alcohol consumption continue to be significant factors, as their combination greatly enhances the risk of developing HNSCC. Another rising worry is the distribution of Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is currently associated with a growing number of cases, particularly among younger people. Moreover, environmental aspects like contact with toxins, insufficient nutrition, and lack of proper oral care play a role in the disease’s progression. The increasing elderly population also contributes, as seniors are more vulnerable to different forms of cancer such as HNSCC. These elements are increasing the necessity for efficient therapies, enhancing the demand for treatments focused on recurrent HNSCC. New treatments such as immunotherapy and targeted therapies are transforming the treatment landscape, resulting in increased market opportunities. Initiatives aimed at enhancing early detection, customizing treatments, and increasing clinical trials are also fostering the expansion of this industry.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The emergence of novel therapies and drug treatments is greatly enhancing the market for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors like pembrolizumab and nivolumab, are emerging as transformative options for managing advanced HNSCC stages, enhancing survival rates and proving vital in contemporary treatment protocols. In addition to immunotherapy, targeted therapies aimed at specific mutations like EGFR inhibitors, are providing enhanced personalized care. The combination of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy is also under investigation to enhance results. Moreover, novel cell-based treatments such as T-cell therapies, are demonstrating potential in clinical trials. Investigation into the tumor’s surroundings and immune reactions is driving additional advances in therapy. The increasing capability to recognize particular biomarkers and comprehend genetic pathways is laying the groundwork for more accurate, timely interventions. Consequently, these developments are expanding treatment possibilities and also fueling substantial growth in the HNSCC therapy market, providing fresh hope to patients facing this difficult condition.

Marketed Therapies in Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market

Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck & Co

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is an FDA-approved immunotherapy used to treat recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) in patients whose cancer has advanced after platinum-based chemotherapy. It works by blocking the PD-1 receptor, which helps activate the body’s immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. In clinical trials, Keytruda has shown improved survival rates and is specifically approved for patients with tumors expressing PD-L1.

Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceuticals

Opdivo (nivolumab) is an FDA-approved immunotherapy used to treat recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) in patients whose cancer has worsened after platinum-based chemotherapy. By blocking the PD-1 receptor, it helps the immune system identify and target cancer cells. Clinical studies have shown that Opdivo improves overall survival and is approved for patients with tumors expressing PD-L1.

Emerging Therapies in Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market

ASP-1929: Rakuten Medical

ASP-1929 is a photoimmunotherapy developed by Rakuten Medical for the treatment of recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). It consists of cetuximab conjugated to a light-activated dye (IR700), which selectively binds to EGFR-expressing cancer cells. Upon activation with near-infrared light, ASP-1929 induces rapid and targeted cancer cell destruction. It is being evaluated as a novel tumor-selective therapy in clinical trials.

BNT113: BioNTech SE

BNT113 is an investigational mRNA-based cancer vaccine developed by BioNTech SE for the treatment of recurrent and metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). It is designed to stimulate an immune response against HPV16 E6 and E7 oncoproteins, enhancing T-cell activity to target and eliminate cancer cells.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA ASP-1929 Rakuten Medical Cell death stimulants; Photosensitisers Intravenous Infusion BNT113 BioNTech SE Immunostimulants Intravenous Infusion

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market:

The market research report by IMARC includes a thorough examination of the competitive environment within the market. Across the global market for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, numerous prominent companies are leading the way in creating integrated platforms aimed at improving the management of this condition. Key participants consist of Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others. These firms are fueling innovation in the recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma sector by ongoing research, developing diagnostic tools, and broadening their product lines to satisfy the increasing need for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

In December 2024, Rakuten Medical revealed the launch of two medical devices: the “BioBlade Laser WR” and the “BioBlade SideFire Diffuser.” These devices are intended for laser light use in photoimmunotherapy for patients suffering from unresectable locally advanced or locally recurrent head and neck cancer in Japan. The products were formally introduced on November 1, 2024, as a component of the enhanced “BioBlade Laser System.”

Key Players in Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market:

The key players in the recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Cue Biopharma, Merck, PDS Biotechnology, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Rakuten Medical, BioNTech SE, Ono Pharmaceuticals, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma include the United States, The primary markets for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma includes the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. As per IMARC’s forecasts, the United States holds the largest patient population for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and also constitutes the biggest market for its therapy. Recent advancements in the treatment of recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) have resulted in significant enhancements in patient outcomes. Immunotherapy, especially immune checkpoint inhibitors that focus on the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, has demonstrated encouraging outcomes, providing durable responses and improved survival rates. For instance, the pairing of pembrolizumab and chemotherapy has shown to be effective for recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. Personalized medicine strategies that employ genetic and epigenetic markers are enhancing diagnostic precision and aiding in the creation of targeted therapies. Furthermore, improvements in radiotherapy such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), have increased local tumor control while reducing harm to healthy tissue. Continuous investigation into novel immunomodulatory therapies and combinatory treatments persists in offering optimism for improved management of recurrent HNSCC.

Recent Developments in Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market:

· In February 2025, PDS Biotechnology revealed that it would begin its VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 clinical trial, testing the combination of Versamune HPV and pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment for recurrent and/or metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The trial is set to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

· In January 2025, Rakuten Medical launched a global, multi-regional Phase 3 clinical trial to assess the effectiveness of ASP-1929 photoimmunotherapy combined with the anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) (NCT06699212). The trial recently administered its first study treatment to a patient at the Avera Cancer Institute in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA. In addition to the U.S., patient enrollment is planned for sites in Japan, with further expansion to other countries and regions.

· In September 2024, BioNTech shared findings from the safety run-in phase at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. The results demonstrated that BNT113, when used alongside pembrolizumab, was well-tolerated and showed promising clinical effects in patients with Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC).

· In August 2024, Cue Biopharma announced the delivery of an oral presentation on updated data from its ongoing Phase 1(b) trial of CUE-101 at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting held in June. The presentation covered CUE-101 as a first-line (1L) therapy in HPV-positive recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) in combination with the standard-of-care checkpoint inhibitor KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), as well as its use as a monotherapy in second line and beyond (2L+) HPV+ R/M HNSCC.

· In August 2024, PDS Biotechnology announced that it had received the official meeting minutes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the next steps for its planned Phase 3 clinical trial. The trial will test its investigational immunotherapy, based on Versamune®, aimed at triggering a targeted T cell response against HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

· In May 2024, Rakuten Medical revealed updated safety and efficacy results from an interim analysis of an open-label Phase 1b/2 study (NCT04305795) exploring photoimmunotherapy with ASP-1929 in combination with anti-PD-1 for treating recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The findings are set to be presented in a poster session at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2024) on June 2, 2024.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

