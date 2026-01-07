SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Recludix Pharma to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a clinical-stage company leading the discovery and development of inhibitors of challenging targets for inflammatory disease, today announced that Nancy Whiting, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer of Recludix, will present an overview of the company’s progress at the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. The company’s presentation will be on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

About Recludix
Recludix is a clinical-stage company with leading, innovative platform approaches to discover and develop potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company’s management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders of Seagen, Blueprint Medicines, and Lilly. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors.

Recludix is conducting a Phase 1 study of REX-8756 (also known as SAR448755), an oral inhibitor of STAT6, in a strategic development and commercialization partnership with Sanofi where Recludix has the option to participate in an equal U.S. profit/loss share. Abnormal activation of STAT6 is found in inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Recludix is also advancing a potential first-in-class BTK SH2 domain inhibitor for B cell or mast cell-driven I&I diseases, as well as additional discovery programs. Recludix was named a 2024 Fierce 15 biotech company. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

Recludix Contacts
Matt Caldemeyer
Chief Business Officer
mcaldemeyer@recludix.com

Alexandra Santos 
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com


