Recludix Pharma Announces Equity Financing to Advance Clinical Development of Novel SH2 Domain Inhibitors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a clinical-stage company leading the discovery and development of inhibitors of challenging targets for inflammatory disease, today announced that it has completed an equity financing led by institutional investors -- including Access Biotechnology, Alexandria Venture Investments, NEA and Westlake BioPartners – alongside a strategic investment by Lilly.

The company also announced that it has been selected by Lilly to access Lilly TuneLab, a pioneering artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) platform designed to accelerate the development of new medicines by providing biotech companies access to powerful drug discovery models that have been trained on Lilly’s proprietary research data. This collaboration will amplify the advanced computational capabilities of Recludix’s platform, thereby accelerating the progression of its novel SH2 domain discovery pipeline.

“We are pleased to welcome Lilly and Alexandria Venture Investments to our investor syndicate through this financing round, which will support the swift generation of clinical data from our pipeline of novel, first-in-class SH2 domain inhibitors,” said Nancy Whiting, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer of Recludix. “Separately, we are delighted with the new collaboration to expand our artificial intelligence and machine learning resources with Lilly TuneLab for the expedited development of our next generation of small molecule therapies using our proprietary platform.”

About Recludix

Recludix is a clinical-stage company with leading, innovative platform approaches to discover and develop potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company’s management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders of Seagen, Blueprint Medicines, and Lilly. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors.

Recludix is conducting a Phase 1 study of REX-8756 (also known as SAR448755), an oral inhibitor of STAT6, in a strategic development and commercialization partnership with Sanofi where Recludix has the option to participate in an equal U.S. profit/loss share. Abnormal activation of STAT6 is found in inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Recludix is also advancing a potential first-in-class BTK SH2 domain inhibitor for B cell or mast cell-driven I&I diseases, as well as additional discovery programs. Recludix was named a 2024 Fierce 15 biotech company. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

