SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

REACtiVe-2 Phase 1 Data Featuring Mitazalimab Demonstrate Immune Activation in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer - To be Presented at ESMO 2025

October 13, 2025 | 
2 min read

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX)(STO:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announces the upcoming presentation of data from the Phase 1 REACtiVe-2 trial (NCT05650918) at the ESMO Congress 2025, showcasing the immunologic and clinical effects of mitazalimab in combination with dendritic cell therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The investigator-sponsored trial, conducted at Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, demonstrated that the combination of mitazalimab and Amphera's dendritic cell vaccine MesoPher was safe and well-tolerated, with enhanced systemic and local immune responses. Half of the patients achieved stable disease after three administrations, with post-treatment biopsies revealing increased tumor-infiltrating T cells and reduced collagen deposition.

Title:REACtiVe-2: Phase I Evaluation of Dendritic Cell Vaccination and Agonistic CD40 Therapy Following (m)FOLFIRINOX in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer
Presentation number: 2218P
Date and time: Sunday, 19 October, 12 p.m.-12:45 p.m. CEST.

"These clinical data clearly demonstrate the immune-stimulatory capacity of mitazalimab in patients with pancreatic cancer. They provide important mechanistic support for mitazalimab's mode of action as a tumor-directed CD40 agonist," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "As we actively pursue out-licensing opportunities, results such as these reinforce mitazalimab's value proposition in immuno-oncology and its potential in novel combination therapies."

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:45 a.m. CEST on 13 October 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

REACtiVe-2 Phase 1 data featuring mitazalimab demonstrate immune activation in metastatic pancreatic cancer - to be presented at ESMO 2025

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Phase I Pancreatic cancer Data
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PII
Hit Me With Your Best Shot: Understanding Autoinjectors and Combination Drug Delivery Systems
October 2, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Victoria Tower Houses of Parliament Westminster Bridge Night Stars London England. Built in the 1800s, House of Commons and House of Lords.
Government
How the UK’s ‘Credibility Challenge’ Hinders Attempts To Reverse Pharma’s Flight
October 1, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Image of padlock on U.S. flag
Job Trends
$100,000 H-1B Fee Leaves Biopharma Grappling With Impact
September 25, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Contemporary art collage of target and hands with the megaphone on a ue background with copy space. Concept of reaching a goal and spreading.
Pancreatic cancer
Immuneering Asset Nearly Doubles Overall Survival in Pancreatic Cancer After 9 Months
September 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac