REACtiVe-2 Phase 1 data featuring mitazalimab demonstrate immune activation in metastatic pancreatic cancer - to be presented at ESMO 2025

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX)(STO:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announces the upcoming presentation of data from the Phase 1 REACtiVe-2 trial (NCT05650918) at the ESMO Congress 2025, showcasing the immunologic and clinical effects of mitazalimab in combination with dendritic cell therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The investigator-sponsored trial, conducted at Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, demonstrated that the combination of mitazalimab and Amphera's dendritic cell vaccine MesoPher was safe and well-tolerated, with enhanced systemic and local immune responses. Half of the patients achieved stable disease after three administrations, with post-treatment biopsies revealing increased tumor-infiltrating T cells and reduced collagen deposition.

Title:REACtiVe-2: Phase I Evaluation of Dendritic Cell Vaccination and Agonistic CD40 Therapy Following (m)FOLFIRINOX in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Presentation number: 2218P

Date and time: Sunday, 19 October, 12 p.m.-12:45 p.m. CEST.

"These clinical data clearly demonstrate the immune-stimulatory capacity of mitazalimab in patients with pancreatic cancer. They provide important mechanistic support for mitazalimab's mode of action as a tumor-directed CD40 agonist," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "As we actively pursue out-licensing opportunities, results such as these reinforce mitazalimab's value proposition in immuno-oncology and its potential in novel combination therapies."

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

