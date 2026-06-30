Ratio Therapeutics Enters Strategic Actinium-225 Supply Agreement with PanTera to Support Radiopharmaceutical Development Programs

Collaboration strengthens Ratio's long-term isotope supply strategy for clinical development and future pipeline growth

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment, today announced that it has entered into a strategic supply agreement with PanTera, an innovative producer scaling the supply of vital medical radionuclides, supporting Ratio's ongoing efforts to build a robust and scalable supply infrastructure for its radiopharmaceutical development programs.

The agreement provides Ratio with access to dedicated Ac-225 supply and establishes a framework for future expansion as the company's development needs evolve. The agreement will support Ratio's clinical-stage radiotherapeutic programs while further strengthening Ratio's manufacturing and supply chain foundation required to advance targeted alpha therapies.

"Building a resilient and diversified supply network is an important component of our long-term strategy as we advance our radiopharmaceutical pipeline," said Matthias Friebe, Chief Development Officer of Ratio Therapeutics. "PanTera has emerged as an important contributor to the global Actinium-225 ecosystem, and this agreement reflects our commitment to establishing the infrastructure needed to support ongoing clinical development of our radiotherapies."

"We are honored to partner with Ratio Therapeutics to support the advancement of their innovative radiopharmaceutical pipeline," said Christopher Malice, CBO of PanTera. "Ratio's targeted approach to treating cancer exemplifies the kind of clinical progress enabled by reliable Ac-225 supply. By providing dependable Ac-225, produced in compliance with cGMP, we are proud to help ensure that programs such as Ratio's can advance without the supply constraints that have long challenged the field. This collaboration reflects PanTera's commitment to supporting the pharmaceutical industry as it works to bring next-generation targeted therapeutics to patients in need."

As demand for targeted alpha therapies continues to increase across the industry, reliable access to critical radioisotopes such as Ac-225 has become increasingly important. Through strategic collaborations with leading suppliers and manufacturing partners, Ratio continues to strengthen the supply chain necessary to support the development of its therapeutic candidates.

About PanTera

PanTera originated as a joint venture between IBA and SCK CEN, established to secure the large-scale production of actinium-225 (Ac-225), a promising alpha-emitting radioisotope for targeted cancer therapies. With a Series A funding of €95.6 million and all necessary building blocks available, PanTera is ideally positioned to develop cutting-edge production capabilities to enable the accessibility of innovative cancer treatments based on Ac-225. PanTera's production strategy is built on two complementary approaches: an Early Supply production leveraging Thorium-229 decay, which will provide Ac-225 as early as 2025, and a Commercial Supply production utilizing the Ra-226 photonuclear reaction to enable large-scale commercial production by 2028. These initiatives ensure a sustainable and scalable supply chain to meet the growing global demand for Ac-225.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the development of fit-for-purpose heterobifunctional radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading.

The company maintains a strong commitment to manufacturing through its collaboration with PharmaLogic and its own state-of-the-art facility located in Salt Lake City, Utah, ensuring reliable supply and quality in radiopharmaceutical production. View Ratio's pipeline here.

Please visit www.ratiotx.com for more information and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ratio Therapeutics Inc.