Rapport Therapeutics to Present at Stifel Healthcare Conference and Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in November 2024

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences as follows:

The Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York City

Monday, November 18, 2024, at 1:15pm ET

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 4:00pm GMT/11am ET

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformational precision neuromedicines for patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead clinical program, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently advancing RAP-219 in clinical trials in focal epilepsy, peripheral neuropathic pain, and bipolar disorder. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, targeting CNS disorders including chronic pain and hearing disorders.

