SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Rapport Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 22, 2025

April 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today announced that management plans to participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Jones Trading Virtual CNS Symposium - fireside chat on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 11:00-11:25am ET.

Citizens JMP 2025 Life Sciences Conference (New York City) - fireside chat on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 1:30-1:55pm ET.

Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025 (New York City) - investor meetings on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Interested parties may access the live and archived webcasts of the Jones Trading and Citizens JMP fireside chats under the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.rapportrx.com.

About Rapport Therapeutics
Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead investigational drug, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently pursuing RAP-219 as a potential treatment for refractory focal epilepsy, bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, including targeting chronic pain and hearing disorders.

Contact
Julie DiCarlo
Head of Communications & IR
Rapport Therapeutics
jdicarlo@rapportrx.com

Source: https://www.rapportrx.com/
        


Massachusetts Southern California Events
Rapport Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Massachusetts
April 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie