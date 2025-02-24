SUBSCRIBE
Rapport Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences in March 2025.

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston) – fireside chat on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 3:10-3:40pm EST.

Stifel 2025 Virtual CNS Forum – fireside chat on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10:30-10:55am EST.

Interested parties may access the live and archived webcasts under the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.rapportrx.com.

About Rapport Therapeutics
Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead clinical program, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently advancing RAP-219 in clinical trials in focal epilepsy, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, and bipolar mania. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, targeting CNS disorders including chronic pain and hearing disorders.

CONTACT: Contact Julie DiCarlo Head of Communications & IR Rapport Therapeutics jdicarlo@rapportrx.com

Rapport Therapeutics
