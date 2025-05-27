Rapport Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today announced that management plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York City) - fireside chat on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 (Miami, FL) - fireside chat on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live and archived webcasts of these fireside chats under the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.rapportrx.com.

