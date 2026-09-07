Rapid Micro Biosystems to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - September 4, 2026

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission-critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Lake Street’s 10 th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference in New York, NY. The Company will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



The Company will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference - The Company will present at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be available on the Rapid Micro Biosystems Investor Relations website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/ here



The Company will present at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be available on the Rapid Micro Biosystems Investor Relations website at Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - 5th Annual Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference in New York, NY. The Company will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered Lexington, Massachusetts, and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Michael Beaulieu, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications mbeaulieu@rapidmicrobio.com Media Contact: media@rapidmicrobio.com