SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Rapid Micro Biosystems to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 12, 2025

August 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission-critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, will release second quarter 2025 financial results prior to the market open on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

In conjunction with the release, the Company’s management team will host a webcast conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The live audio webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website and can be accessed with this link. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Michael Beaulieu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
investors@rapidmicrobio.com

Media Contact:
media@rapidmicrobio.com

Massachusetts Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman pushing boulder uphill vector concept of Sisyphus. Symbol of hard work, futile effort, strength, struggle, challenge but also motivation and ambition. Eps10 vector illustration.
Earnings
Biogen’s Leqembi Push Getting Easier as CEO Eyes Early-Stage Pipeline Restock
July 31, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Sarepta Gets Reprieve, RFK Jr.’s New Changes, Roche’s Alzheimer’s Comeback and Q2 Earnings
July 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Earnings
GSK to Inject ‘Tens of Billions’ in US Amid Trump’s Tariffs, Pipeline Reshuffles
July 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Earnings
AstraZeneca CEO Says World ‘Needs to Share’ in Global Pharma R&D
July 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac