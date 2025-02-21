SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Rapid Micro Biosystems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 28, 2025

February 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission-critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results prior to the market open on Friday, February 28, 2025.

In conjunction with the release, the Company’s management team will host a webcast conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 28, 2025. The live audio webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website and can be accessed with this link. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered Lexington, Massachusetts and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Michael Beaulieu, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications investors@rapidmicrobio.com Media Contact: media@rapidmicrobio.com

Massachusetts Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac