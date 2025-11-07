Rani Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Provides Corporate Update

– Announced up to $1.085 billion collaboration with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. for multiple high-value therapeutics –

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 and provided a corporate update.

“We are proud to begin a new chapter for Rani, with world-class pharma partners and top-tier biotech investors demonstrating confidence in our platform and vision to transform injectable biologics into oral therapies,” said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani Therapeutics. “Our collaboration with Chugai, which could reach a total value of over $1 billion, together with the oversubscribed $60.3 million private placement, provides validation of the transformative potential of our RaniPill® platform. With our cash runway expected to extend into 2028 and Abraham Bassan and Vasudev Bailey, Ph.D. joining our Board of Directors, we are well-positioned to execute on our strategy as we enter a new era of growth. Looking ahead, we remain focused on initiating a Phase 1 trial for RT-114, our novel oral therapy targeting obesity, by the end of 2025.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Collaboration and License Agreement up to $1.085 Billion with Chugai. In October 2025, Rani Therapeutics entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Chugai to develop an oral therapy combining the RaniPill® platform with Chugai’s rare disease antibody. The agreement includes an option for Chugai to expand its rights to up to five additional drug targets under similar terms, potentially bringing the total deal value to $1.085 billion. This partnership highlights the transformative potential of the RaniPill® to enable oral delivery of complex biologics, traditionally administered via injection, offering a pathway to improved patient adherence and broader therapeutic accessibility.

Presented Preclinical Data on Semaglutide Delivered Orally via RaniPill® at ObesityWeek® 2025. In November 2025, Rani presented preclinical data demonstrating that oral semaglutide administered via the RaniPill® (RT-116) demonstrated comparable bioavailability, pharmacokinetics and weight loss to subcutaneous administration.

Near-Term Milestone Expectations:

Initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial of RT-114, our novel oral therapy targeting obesity, by the end of 2025. The upcoming trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics, laying the groundwork for future development phases.



Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2025 totaled $4.1 million, compared to $27.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Rani expects its cash, and cash equivalents, including the additional funds from the private placement closed in October and the initial upfront payment and expected technology transfer milestone from the agreement with Chugai, to be sufficient to fund its operations into 2028.

as of September 30, 2025 totaled $4.1 million, compared to $27.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Rani expects its cash, and cash equivalents, including the additional funds from the private placement closed in October and the initial upfront payment and expected technology transfer milestone from the agreement with Chugai, to be sufficient to fund its operations into 2028. Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $3.2 million, compared to $6.2 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease of $3.0 million was primarily attributed to a $2.4 million reduction in compensation costs resulting from lower headcount, a $0.4 million decrease in expenses related to facilities, materials and supplies, and a $0.2 million decrease in third-party services.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $3.2 million, compared to $6.2 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease of $3.0 million was primarily attributed to a $2.4 million reduction in compensation costs resulting from lower headcount, a $0.4 million decrease in expenses related to facilities, materials and supplies, and a $0.2 million decrease in third-party services. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $4.0 million, compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease of $1.6 million was primarily attributed to lower compensation costs of $1.3 million and a reduction of $0.3 million in third-party services.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $4.0 million, compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease of $1.6 million was primarily attributed to lower compensation costs of $1.3 million and a reduction of $0.3 million in third-party services. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $7.9 million, compared to $12.7 million for the same period in 2024, including stock-based compensation expense of $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the same period in 2024.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology.



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our belief that the collaboration with Chugai and capital raised from top-tier biotech investors demonstrates confidence and validation in our technology, the potential value and success of our collaboration with Chugai, the transformative potential of the RaniPill® platform, our expectation to be able to fund the Company’s operations into 2028, the potential of the RaniPill® platform to enable oral delivery of complex biologics and to provide a pathway to improved patient adherence and broader therapeutic accessibility, our ability to repay the remaining principle of the debt obligation with Avenue, our belief that we are well-positioned to execute on our strategy, expected initiation of a Phase 1 trial of RT-114 by the end of 2025, the potential for RT-114 to be a novel oral therapy for the treatment of obesity, our belief that the upcoming Phase 1 trial of RT-114 will lay the groundwork for future development phases, the sufficiency of Rani’s cash reserves, the timing and extent of its expenses, and future financial performance. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “confident,” “intend,” “potential,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Rani’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Rani’s business in general and the other risks described in Rani’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rani’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings and reports by Rani. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Rani undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

RANI THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,144 $ 3,762 Contract asset — 428 Marketable securities — 23,877 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 811 1,677 Total current assets 4,955 29,744 Property and equipment, net 922 1,548 Operating lease right-of-use asset 4,017 5,096 Other assets 245 246 Total assets $ 10,139 $ 36,634 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,467 $ 1,359 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,091 2,073 Current portion of long-term debt 13,537 15,000 Current portion of operating lease liability 1,049 1,459 Total current liabilities 19,144 19,891 Long-term debt, less current portion — 9,613 Operating lease liability, less current portion 2,968 3,637 Total liabilities 22,112 33,141 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 800,000 shares authorized; 47,941 and 33,430 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 4 3 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 40,000 shares authorized; 23,970 and 23,972 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2 2 Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Additional paid-in capital 114,406 104,889 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 3 5 Accumulated deficit (122,275 ) (102,907 ) Total stockholders' (deficit)/equity attributable to Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (7,860 ) 1,992 Non-controlling interest (4,113 ) 1,501 Total stockholders' (deficit)/equity (11,973 ) 3,493 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,139 $ 36,634





RANI THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Contract revenue $ — $ — $ 172 $ — Operating expenses Research and development 3,221 6,172 15,296 19,872 General and administrative 4,036 5,627 14,651 18,484 Total operating expenses $ 7,257 $ 11,799 $ 29,947 $ 38,356 Loss from operations (7,257 ) (11,799 ) (29,775 ) (38,356 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income and other, net 68 414 443 1,403 Interest expense and other, net (725 ) (1,337 ) (2,544 ) (3,909 ) Net loss $ (7,914 ) $ (12,722 ) $ (31,876 ) $ (40,862 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (2,502 ) (5,939 ) (12,508 ) (19,791 ) Net loss attributable to Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. $ (5,412 ) $ (6,783 ) $ (19,368 ) $ (21,071 ) Net loss per Class A common share attributable to Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 46,444 28,836 38,856 27,071



