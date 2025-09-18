Rancho Biosciences Expands Leadership in Biomedical Ontology With Appointment of Dr. Jane Lomax

Industry-recognized expert SciBite, and Pistoia Alliance Board Member, joins Rancho to advance structured data solutions for life sciences innovation

Rancho Biosciences, most trusted partner for scientific data services for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jane Lomax as Head of Terminology Services. A globally respected leader in the field of biomedical ontology, Dr. Lomax brings decades of experience guiding ontology strategy, development, and governance for high-impact initiatives across pharma, academia, and global data consortia.

Most recently, Dr. Lomax served as Head of Ontologies for SciBite at Elsevier, where she led the development of ontology-based tools to power semantic search, data integration, and AI-ready knowledge systems. She has also served on the Board of the Pistoia Alliance and is actively involved in several of its ontology projects. She is well known for her work on landmark projects such as the Gene Ontology (GO), International Society for Biocuration, and Open Biomedical Ontologies (OBO) Foundry.

"Ontologies are the foundation for making scientific data truly interoperable and ready for discovery," said Dr. Lomax. "Joining the Rancho team feels like becoming part of a shared mission with people who believe, as I do, in saving lives through data by making it work harder, reach more people, and accelerate discovery."

Marc Ginsky, CEO of Rancho Biosciences, said: "Jane is one of the most respected leaders in the biomedical ontology field, and her track record speaks for itself. With her expertise, Rancho is even better positioned to set the standard for intelligent, interoperable and analysis- ready biomedical data-and to deliver that value at scale for our clients worldwide."

Tatiana Khasanova, SVP Science & Technology, added: "Jane's arrival strengthens the deep scientific and technical foundation that Rancho has built over more than a decade. She brings not just extraordinary knowledge of ontologies, but also a collaborative mindset that will help our clients navigate the complexities of data harmonization and knowledge modeling with confidence."

The appointment comes as Rancho continues to expand its global impact in helping pharmaceutical, biotech, and research organization's structure and harmonize their data assets-accelerating drug discovery, translational research, and AI/ML development.

Dr. Lomax will also represent Rancho at the upcoming Pistoia Alliance Conference in Q4, where the company is a featured sponsor and speaker. Her presence further reinforces Rancho's role as a thought leader in advancing FAIR data principles and domain-driven data innovation in life sciences.

