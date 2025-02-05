Rakuten Medical Completes Technology Transfer of IR700 Manufacturing and Establishes Exclusive Position in its Supply

IR700, a light-activatable dye, is a key component of the Alluminox™ platform-based photoimmunotherapy

IR700 is being investigated in several other therapeutic modalities targeting diseases such as ocular melanoma and bladder cancer

Rakuten Medical strengthens its technology platform and business foundation through a robust IP & product portfolio strategy

Through strategic alliances for its supply, Rakuten Medical aims to make greater impact on patients’ lives

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc., a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing precision, cell-targeting Alluminox™ platform-based photoimmunotherapy, today announced that it has completed the transfer of manufacturing technology from LI-COR Biosciences (LI-COR) for IRDye® 700DX (IR700), a light-activatable dye. IR700 is a pivotal component of the Alluminox™ platform.

Rakuten Medical is currently developing drug conjugates using IR700 and cell-targeting moieties. IR700 is activated by direct illumination with 690 nm light to selectively disrupt targeted cell membranes. The Company acquired the intellectual property, manufacturing technology, marketing rights, and all associated data for IR700 from LI-COR in December 2020. With the successful completion of the technology transfer, Rakuten Medical now serves as the sole owner and exclusive manufacturer & supplier of IR700. Through its capabilities for in-house production and supply, Rakuten Medical stands ready to strategically partner with companies, universities, and research institutions that are utilizing it in their therapeutic modalities.

IR700, a dye derived from phthalocyanine, is distinguished by its hydrophilic structure, low toxicity, and light activation properties at a wavelength of 690 nm 1. Since light at approximately 690 nm can penetrate tissues to a certain depth, IR700 is suitable for various light-based therapies, including photoimmunotherapy. Its applications range from basic research in academia to clinical trials by biotech companies, including late-stage pipelines for various diseases such as ocular melanoma and bladder cancer. However, the complex and sensitive nature of IR700’s structure requires strict control over its synthesis, mass production, conjugation manufacturing, and rigorous quality assurance process.

Mickey Mikitani, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Rakuten Medical, commented, “IR700 is a unique, high-potential asset, playing a vital role in the Alluminox™ platform-based photoimmunotherapy and other therapeutic technologies. By achieving complete in-house manufacturing and exclusive supply of IR700, we have further enhanced both our technology platform and business foundation. Moving forward, we will strategically pursue partnerships with organizations that align with our values to drive the advancement of IR700-related therapeutic technologies, extending beyond the Alluminox™ platform and potentially contributing to the treatment of a broader range of patients worldwide.”

Disclaimer: Rakuten Medical’s Alluminox™ platform-based photoimmunotherapy is investigational outside Japan.

Mitsunaga, Makoto et al. “Cancer cell-selective in vivo near infrared photoimmunotherapy targeting specific membrane molecules.” Nature medicine vol. 17,12 1685-91. 6 Nov. 2011 , doi:10.1038/nm.2554

