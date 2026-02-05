Rakovina Therapeutics Reports Strong Industry Validation and Emerging Collaborations Following 9th Annual DDR Inhibitors Summit

Highlights:

Strategic Validation: Industry feedback confirms Rakovina’s approach targeting PTEN-deficient tumours with brain-penetrant ATR/mTOR inhibitors addresses critical gaps left by recent late-stage clinical setbacks in the field.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0)(“Rakovina” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through AI-enabled drug discovery, today provided a corporate update following the participation of its President and Chief Scientific Officer, Prof. Mads Daugaard, at the 9th Annual DNA Damage Response (DDR) Inhibitors Summit in Boston, MA.

The summit, which gathered global academic and industry leaders from institutions including Dana-Farber, MD Anderson, Merck, and Roche, served as a critical forum for discussing the future of DDR therapeutics. Prof. Daugaard presented Rakovina’s AI-driven strategy to develop brain-penetrant inhibitors and participated in expert panels on translational strategy and investment alignment.

Validating the Strategy: Solving the "Brain Penetration" Gap

A focal point of the summit was the clinical landscape of ATR inhibitors, specifically considering recent Phase 3 data in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Rakovina’s presentation highlighted a distinct competitive advantage: unlike current clinical-stage candidates, Rakovina’s lead kt-5000 series is designed to be dual-targeting (ATR + mTOR) and brain-penetrant.

“The consensus from the summit is that the field is hungry for a brain-penetrant ATR inhibitor,” said Prof. Mads Daugaard, Chief Scientific Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics. “While other programs face challenges with patient stratification and blood-brain barrier penetration, our data supports a different path: positioning ATR inhibition in a PTEN-deficient context with added mTOR blockade to shut down resistance pathways. The feedback we received from clinical thought leaders was clear, we are addressing the exact limitations that have held this drug class back.”

Interest in Novel ADC Payloads

In addition to its small-molecule pipeline, the Company received inbound interest regarding its kt-3000 series as potential payloads for Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs). With major pharmaceutical companies actively seeking novel payloads to overcome resistance to current ADC therapies, Rakovina intends to prioritize proof-of-concept studies to further unlock this partnership value.

“Our participation in Boston transformed our standing from a quiet innovator to a recognized problem-solver in the DDR space,” added Prof. Daugaard. “We have confirmed that our scientific rationale is sound, our targets are high-value, and our AI-designed molecules are doing what the competition cannot: reach the brain.”

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

