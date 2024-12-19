Rakovina Therapeutics: Reflecting on 2024 Success and Building Momentum for a Transformative 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (“Rakovina” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RKV) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, is pleased to provide a corporate update summarizing its achievements in 2024 and outline corporate objectives for 2025.

Strategic Pivot to AI-Driven Drug Discovery

In March 2024, Rakovina unveiled a strategic shift toward the use of AI-driven drug discovery through a collaboration with Dr. Artem Cherkasov, a leading authority in the field. Through an exclusive license agreement, the company was granted access to the Deep Docking™ artificial intelligence (AI) platform. This technology has revolutionized the drug discovery process by analyzing billions of molecular structures to identify the most promising candidates for development.



In September, Rakovina initiated a collaboration with Variational AI to use their Enki™ platform to discover novel kinase inhibitors. This partnership is focused on developing new therapies that could expand the Company’s reach within the field of precision oncology. Initial results from this collaboration are expected in early 2025.



By October, the collaboration with Dr. Artem Cherkasov had already produced a shortlist of optimized drug candidates with the potential to target DNA-damage response pathways. These candidates are undergoing rigorous validation in Rakovina’s laboratories at the University of British Columbia. This effort represents a major milestone in leveraging AI to accelerate the discovery of life-saving cancer therapies.



In November, the company highlighted the initial results of the Deep Docking AI drug discovery at the Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology in a poster titled: “Utilizing Artificial Intelligence for the Discovery of Novel PARP1-Selective Inhibitors for Use Against Brain Tumors.”

“This year’s achievements reflect the transformative power of technology and teamwork,” said Dr. Mads Daugaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer. “By combining cutting-edge AI with our commitment to drug discovery, we are accelerating the development of therapies that could change the future for cancer patients.”

Strengthened Financial Foundation to Drive Progress

Throughout 2024, Rakovina successfully closed two oversubscribed private placements, raising a total of $5 million to support its research and development efforts.

In July, Rakovina raised $2 million to further advance its AI-enabled drug discovery initiatives.



In December, the Company closed a $3 million private placement, strengthening its financial foundation to accelerate both discovery and development of the Company’s proprietary drug candidates, shortlisted from the Deep Docking and Variational AI platforms.

These financings underscore the strong support Rakovina continues to receive from its investor base and provide the necessary resources to execute on its near- and long-term objectives.

Looking Ahead to 2025

With strong momentum from 2024, Rakovina is poised to hit key milestones in 2025. These include:

Advance a lead drug candidate from the kt-3000 series into preclinical development and position for advancement to clinical trials in collaboration with a pharmaceutical industry partner.

Expand the pipeline with high-value oncology indications by identifying and validating new drug candidates through AI-driven platforms and wet-lab infrastructure at the University of British Columbia.

Progress discussions with pharmaceutical companies to explore co-development and licensing opportunities.

Secure additional non-dilutive and strategic funding to support pipeline expansion and clinical development efforts.



“As we reflect on a successful 2024, we are proud of the progress we’ve made in building a foundation for long-term success,” said Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. “Our achievements this year are a testament to the hard work of our team and the strength of our collaborations. As we move into 2025, we will continue to strengthen and advance our pipeline, while in parallel, build on our engagement with potential pharmaceutical partners to bring innovative therapies that have the potential to transform the treatment of cancer and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.”

