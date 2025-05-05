Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Dr. David Kideckel as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO) (“Rakovina” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David M. Kideckel, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

Dr. Kideckel brings nearly two decades of experience in life sciences, capital markets, and corporate advisory, with a proven track record of assisting public and private healthcare companies scale their operations and unlock shareholder value. He is the Founder and Principal of the Kideckel Advisory Group Inc., which provides fractional CFO, Chief Business Officer (CBO), and capital markets services to TSX- and Nasdaq-listed companies, as well as private corporations. He also serves as a Partner at Siskos & Associates, who has been appointed to provide the Company with full back-office accounting services, including the preparation of financial information.

Prior to his current roles, Dr. Kideckel served as Managing Director, Head of Life Sciences, and Senior Institutional Equity Research Analyst at ATB Capital Markets. His industry experience includes leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by AstraZeneca PLC), where he supported strategic growth initiatives in drug development and commercialization.

Dr. Kideckel holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience and Statistics from the University of Toronto’s Institute of Medical Science and an MBA from the Rotman School of Management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kideckel to the Rakovina team during a critical growth phase of our company,” said Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. “His deep sector knowledge, capital markets expertise, and scientific background make him uniquely positioned to support our next chapter as we advance our AI-driven oncology pipeline.”

The Company would also like to extend its sincere gratitude to Mr. David Hyman who will be stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer to pursue new opportunities but will remain in a consulting/advising capacity to Rakovina. Mr. Hyman played a pivotal role in Rakovina’s early development, establishing robust financial systems and contributing to the achievement of key corporate milestones. His leadership and dedication have laid a strong foundation for the Company’s continued growth.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

