RadioMedix and Vect-Horus Announce First Patient Dosed in Exploratory Clinical Study of 203Pb-RMX-VH-PIB for Glioblastoma Multiforme and Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

Marks a significant milestone in ongoing collaboration between RadioMedix and Vect-Horus to advance innovative Theranostic radiopharmaceuticals to address unmet needs in oncology

HOUSTON and MARSEILLE, France, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadioMedix, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring, and cancer therapy, and Vect-Horus, an expert in the design and development of molecular vectors to facilitate targeted delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging agents, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in an exploratory Investigational New Drug (IND) study evaluating the diagnostic and targeting efficiency of 203Pb-RMX-VH-PIB in patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) and Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

“Patients impacted by devastating cancers such as GBM and PDAC often have very poor prognosis and limited effective therapies. 203Pb-RMX-VH-PIB, which is able to cross the blood-brain-barrier, could offer a novel approach for targeting both,” said Ebrahim S. Delpassand, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of RadioMedix. “This study will provide the first human insights to guide future clinical development of a theranostic radiopharmaceutical which may ultimately help clinical management for patients. As the licensor of 203Pb-RMX-VH-PIB, we remain committed to supporting its development and advancing innovative diagnostic tools that could improve how we understand and treat such challenging diseases.”

The diagnostic imaging product 203Pb-RMX-VH-PIB is an agent that targets the Low-Density Lipoprotein Receptor (LDLR), which is overexpressed in solid tumors such as in GBM and PDAC. In preclinical studies, 203Pb-RMX-VH-PIB demonstrated significant tumor accumulation, a pre-requisite for a successful Targeted Radioligand Therapy (TRT).

The objective of this exploratory clinical study is to evaluate the safety, dosimetry, and distribution of 203Pb-RMX-VH-PIB in patients with GBM, the most aggressive and often fatal brain tumor, and PDAC, one of the most chemo-resistant and lethal cancers. This radiotracer will serve as a companion diagnostic for future Targeted Alpha Therapy (TAT) for these cancers.

“We are pleased to announce the initiation of this clinical trial, which is an important milestone for Vect-Horus and demonstrates continuing progress in the collaboration with our partner RadioMedix. We are looking forward to generating clinical data with RadioMedix with the aim of expanding treatment options for patients with GBM and PDAC,” said Alexandre Tokay, CEO of Vect-Horus.

RadioMedix and Vect-Horus have a co-development and licensing agreement for theranostic agents.

About RadioMedix

RadioMedix, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing precision solutions in nuclear medicine with a focus on targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of hard-to-treat cancers with high unmet need. The Company’s pipeline includes best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and radionuclide therapy, with a focus on progressing the next generation of Targeted Alpha Therapies (TAT). To support its operations, RadioMedix built The SPICA Center, a self-sufficient, state-of-the-art 27,000 sq. ft. facility that is leading the industry in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and offers full-service support for academic and industry partners. For more information, visit https://radiomedix.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Vect-Horus

Vect-Horus designs and develops vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs, including the brain, and to tumors. The proof of concept of the technology has already been established in animal models using different vectorized molecules. Founded in 2005, Vect-Horus is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (INP, UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), formerly headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder of the company. VECT-HORUS has 43 employees (most in R&D) and has secured EUR 42 million in equity and subsidies. For more information, visit https://vect-horus.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn. Media Contact : Sophie Baumont, Cohesion Bureau, sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com

