Radiology Information Systems Market Size to Hit USD 3.92 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global radiology information systems market size was estimated at USD 1.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 3.92 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.72% from 2024 to 2034.

Radiology Information Systems Market Key Takeaways:

• Based on deployment mode, the web-based segment held the largest revenue share of over 77% in 2024.

• The cloud-based segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

• The hospitals & clinics end use segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 82.0% in 2024.

• The integrated RIS segment held the largest revenue share of over 67% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

• The radiology information systems market in North America held the largest share of over 50.0% in 2024.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8953

The market growth is attributed to the increasing government initiatives promoting radiology information systems usage have led to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure by both governments and private providers. The radiology information systems market deals with comprehensive software systems designed for the management of radiological data and workflows.

Radiology information systems enhance the scheduling of managing image archives, tracking patient information, and appointments, and enhancing the total efficiency of radiology departments in healthcare settings, reporting of medical imaging studies, and helping in the interpretation. In addition, computerized medical imaging provides convenient and secure interactive documents accessible across various healthcare settings. The radiology information systems cater as a communication link between imaging departments and primary physicians, enhancing better care coordination, which is beneficial for the timely treatment or diagnosis of patients.

In addition, the increasing number of radiology procedures has led to the development of new systems to address the demand. Hospitals are progressively using related services and cloud technology to improve operational efficiency. In addition, a major investment by medical institutions in established countries is driving the market growth. The level of collaboration and partnership in the industry is high. This is due to enhancing patient care by improving the effectiveness and efficiency of radiology workflows. In addition, the presence of emerging players and the rapid pace of innovation are further expanding market growth.

Radiology Information Systems Market Growth Factors

• The rise in the number of radiology practices and professionals and increasing preference for cloud-based solutions contributed to propel the market growth.

• The number of patients diagnosed with chronic diseases such as osteoporosis, arthritis, COPD, and cancer, has increased significantly in recent years and is expected to drive the market growth.

• The increasing sedentary lifestyles, fast-food consumption and increasing geriatric population are expected to drive the market growth.

• Rising Research and Development Opportunities, Increasing Number of Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Facilities Globally, and increasing Growth in the Deployment of Advanced Technologies are further anticipated to drive the growth of the radiology information systems market.

Radiology Information Systems Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 1.70 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 3.92 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.78% from 2024 to 2034 Actual data 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Deployment Mode, Product, End use, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Russia; Italy; Spain; The Netherlands; Switzerland; Belgium; Norway; Denmark; Sweden; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Singapore; Philippines; Malaysia; Indonesia; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Veradigm LLC; Oracle; Epic Systems Corp.; Mckesson Corporation; DeepHealth; Siemens Healthineers AG; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Pro Medicus, Ltd.; MedInformatix, Inc.; General Electric Company; IBM Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8953

Main features of Radiology Information Systems

The most common features of an RIS system include:

Storing – Stores images obtained from RIS imaging devices and any other relevant patient information on the database.

Image Tracking – RIS enables keeping track of images obtained from medical imaging devices and related patient data.

Sharing – Enables distribution of medical images and patient data. Collaboration between physicians is facilitated by enabling access to documents to anyone within the computer network when RIS is integrated with a local software solution, or to anyone with internet access when RIS is integrated with a cloud-based solution such as PostDICOM.

Patient Management – Significantly facilitates patient management as processes such as patient registration and scheduling are digitized. The amount of time needed for patient registration and organizing schedules is greatly reduced by eliminating the need for paper-based documentation. Booking appointments is made much simpler and much less time-consuming.

Patient Tracking – Keeping track of the patient’s treatment through the system is made available. The patient’s complete medical history can be accessed and the patient’s information can be checked for any updates throughout the diagnostic process by logging into the system whenever is necessary. As a result, workflow management is greatly improved.

Interactive Documents – RIS systems enable the creation of interactive documents which enhances communication between physicians and facilitates diagnosis.

Results Entry and Distribution – Results are reported digitally but functions for paper-based exporting are included. Medical reports can be swiftly and easily emailed or faxed. The RIS system can create statistic reports for specific procedures, individual patients, or patient groups.

Procedure Billing – The system can store financial records, process electronic payments, and automate billing.

Resource Management – The management of materials is facilitated as information on supply requirements is readily accessible and organized for a more efficient way of managing the budget allocated for supply demand.

Benefits of Radiology Information Systems

The many functions of RIS all work together to provide a more reliable, faster system for working with patient information. The diagnostic process is improved, errors in data entry significantly diminished, staff efficiency improved, and staff shortages mitigated.

Another benefit that a computerized system like RIS provides is that it enables practices to focus more of their efforts around patient care. The time saved with reduced paperwork and the streamlining of a number of operations can be devoted to offering a more comprehensive system of services for patients. Decentralized work environments which are made possible by RIS imaging accelerate the work of physicians and enhance communication between them, leading to improved diagnosis.

All administrative processes are made simpler and less time consuming. Even the management of materials and managing the supply budget can be improved through RIS systems.

RIS enhances the management of workflow through features enabling patient tracking in real time and provides one central source of medical records.

Costs are reduced because of the faster processing of medical images and related data, the reduced number of errors in data entry, and the streamlining of numerous functions. Revenue is increased due to more effective appointment scheduling and faster reporting. In addition to this, radiology practices treating Medicaid or Medicare patients while using certified RIS systems have access to government incentives.

All these benefits have made RIS critical for efficient workflow of radiology practices. When it comes to integration with other medical software, RIS is able to be integrated with and complements HIS (hospital information systems) and PACS (picture archiving and communication systems).

Medical software systems like RIS and PACS are the contemporary, digital equivalent for paper and film based medical records storage systems. The degree of optimization that they are able to achieve, particularly the significantly improved reliability and time efficiency of these systems, has made them indispensable in modern radiology departments and diagnostic centers. A step further in this optimization process has been made with the development of medical software solutions using cloud computing platforms, with an increasing number of cloud-based PACS systems appearing on the market.

Post DICOM is a leading innovator in this sphere and offers such a system, transferring the storage from on-premises hardware to the cloud, further reducing costs and enhancing the security and accessibility of stored medical information. Free trial of storage is available, with the option of expanding the capacity by subscribing to the service.

Our services also include a sophisticated DICOM image viewer, encryption of data for secure viewing and sharing of medical documents, and advanced functions for image processing, diagnosis, and data streaming.

Explore Our Related Reports:

Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures Market

According to Nova one advisor, the global Interventional Radiology Drainage Procedures market was valued at USD 900.4 million in 2022, and it is expected to hit around USD 2.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of IR procedures, increasing prevalence of target diseases such as bowel obstruction cholecystitis, appendicitis and pelvic inflammatory disease and increasing demand for cost-effective and less invasive modalities.

Teleradiology Software Market

The teleradiology software market size was exhibited at USD 2.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 6.12 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. The rapid increase in radiology image data sets and the rising adoption of digital healthcare infrastructure across all geographies are driving the market growth. In addition, governments and non-profit organizations across all regions are investing and promoting in teleradiology services are further anticipated to enhance the growth of the teleradiology software market.

Segment Insights

By Product Insights

The integrated RIS segment held the largest revenue share of over 67% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2034. In radiology departments, the demand for efficient workflow processes has led to the development of integrated RIS that couples Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) into a unified solution. This integrated approach improves the associated data and management of images and minimizes the need for manual coordination between improving workflow efficiency and separate systems. The increasing use of digitized imaging and EHR platforms has highlighted the need for integrated systems to effectively manage the clinical workflow among the whole medical facility.

The standalone segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to its adapted approach to addressing the specific operational demands of radiology departments. These standalone services provide ease of implementation, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to efficiently manage patient reporting, tracking, and scheduling of other hospital systems. Furthermore, it offers customization and scalability options that serve the workflow demands and varying sizes of different facilities. These technological advancements and specialization, such as enhanced cloud-based options and analytics make radiology information systems a preferred choice.

By Deployment Mode Insights

Based on deployment mode, the web-based segment held the largest revenue share of over 77% in 2024 due to its intrinsic flexibility and accessibility. The segment growth is attributed to intrinsic accessibility and flexibility. Web-based solutions are accessed remotely, unlike traditional systems which enable medical staff and radiologists to manage workflows and access patient data from any location with an internet connection. This capability significantly improves patient care, and response times and enhances efficiency. Furthermore, web-based systems provide lower upfront costs compared to on-premises services, guaranteeing that users can benefit from the innovative security and feature enhancements without major investments or disruptions.

The cloud-based segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Cloud-hosted services are very affordable, compared to the direct purchase model. Consumers can subscribe to the latest version at a low price, instead of purchasing the entire model. Cloud-based radiology information systems can be integrated with artificial intelligence technologies to form extensive software. These AI tools enable physicians to offer faster and more accurate diagnoses. For instance, in April 2024, a collaboration on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions was announced by Bayer and Google Cloud to support radiologists and ultimately better serve patients.

By End Use Insights

The hospitals & clinics end use segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 82.0% in 2024. The segment growth is fueled by improved patient care and rising demand for streamlined workflows. Clinics and hospitals face constant pressure to improve diagnostic accuracy while minimizing the costs and time related to radiological procedures. Implementing RIS helps these institutions manage imaging files and patient data efficiently, improve communication between healthcare professionals and radiologists, and schedule appointments effectively.

• For instance, in January 2024, a radiology information system proven to improve the throughput of diagnostic reports and help imaging departments alleviate bottlenecks was formally launched in the UK by healthcare technology provider Vertex in Healthcare. The aim behind this launch was to enable significant administrative efficiencies that can improve how patients access scans and diagnostic expertise.

• For instance, in July 2024, the BeRAD Professionalism Award was launched by CARE Hospitals to recognize clinics and hospitals, imaging centers, and health systems in which radiation therapists and medical imaging technologists demonstrate a culture of professionalism.

North America to Sustain Dominance: Established Radiology Sector to Boom

The radiology information systems market in North America held the largest share of over 50.0% in 2024. The market growth in the region is attributed to the advancements in radiology information systems, along with the introduction of new software systems by current providers and an increase in the number of radiologists, which led to significant enhancements in medical imaging processes. The launch of an extensive radiology information system with integrated PACS has made the procedure easier and more systematic, resulting in driving market growth in North America.

U.S. Radiology Information Systems Market Trends:

• The United States led the radiology information systems (RIS) market, the dominance is attributed to the preference for a volume-based to a value-based care model, which emphasizes the quality and efficiency of care.

• RIS is vital in achieving these goals by improving patient care coordination and streamlining radiology department operations.

• Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which require comprehensive imaging processes, enhances the market growth in the U.S.

Technological Integration: Asia to Grow Rapidly

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The increasing investments in healthcare IT solutions to enhance patient care quality and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure especially in developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to drive the market growth in the region. The demand for integrated and digital RIS is also fueled by the need to efficiently manage the increasing volume of medical data and images.

China Radiology Information Systems Market Trends

The market growth in China is attributed to the high demand for efficient and effective management of associated data and medical imagery. The increasing growth in the volumes of diagnostic imaging processes performed in China, tailored to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is further anticipated to drive the growth of the radiology information systems market in China.

Related Report

U.S. Oncology Information Systems Market- The U.S. oncology information systems market size was exhibited at USD 840.25 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 1,684.06 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Oncology Information Systems Market- The global oncology information systems market size was estimated at USD 8.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 17.75 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Teleradiology Market- The U.S. teleradiology market size was exhibited at USD 957.69 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 3,055.09 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Some of the Prominent Players in the Market

• Epic Systems Corporation

• DeepHealth

• IBM

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Oracle

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Veradigm LLC

Radiology Information Systems Market Recent Developments

• In January 2024, Software and IT development firm Vertex in Healthcare launched a radiology information system in the U.K. The aim behind this launch was to streamline and automate radiology workflow and help department staff deliver timely imaging reports. According to the firm, it can increase workflow by between 30% and 40%.

• In February 2024, Pro Medicus, Ltd. launched Visage Ease VP for Apple Vision Pro. This launch enhances spatial, immersive experiences for diagnostic imaging and multimedia and provides end users with an imaging experience unlike any other application

• In March 2024, a global leader in novel cloud-based RIS/PACS radiology solutions for imaging centers and teleradiology providers, RamSoft launched Progressives Leading.

• In July 2024, DeepHealth, a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. and a provider of AI-powered health and radiology informatics, opened a new office in Bengaluru to expand into the Indian market. This technology hub drives innovative advancements and supports DeepHealth’s mission to revolutionize care delivery

• In June 2024, DeepHealth, a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc., launched its integrated portfolio in Italy. The portfolio includes the innovative cloud-native DeepHealth OS, which unifies clinical data and personalizes AI-powered workspaces. The solutions focus on improving patient outcomes in lung, breast, prostate health, and brain, to enhance disease detection through large-scale screening and diagnosis programs in the U.S. and Europe

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the radiology information systems (RIS) market

By Deployment Mode

• Web-based

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

By Product

• Integrated RIS

• Standalone RIS

By End Use

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Outpatient Department (OPD) Clinics

• Others

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8953

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344