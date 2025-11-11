QurAlis Announces Appointment of Manoj Malhotra, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Physician-scientist brings more than two decades of R&D leadership experience in neuroscience, rare disease, and pain modulation at organizations including AbbVie, Ovid Therapeutics, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of neurodegenerative and neurological diseases, today announced that it has appointed Manoj Malhotra, M.D., as chief medical officer (CMO).

“Manoj is a recognized leader in neuroscience drug development, particularly in neurodegenerative diseases and epilepsy, with a proven record across the full spectrum of clinical development from early discovery through late-stage clinical development and regulatory approval,” said Kasper Roet, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of QurAlis. “His extensive experience combined with a deep commitment to patients will be a great addition to QurAlis as we continue to advance our mission of making a real difference in the lives of people living with devastating intractable diseases like ALS for which there remains significant unmet medical need.”

“QurAlis is at the forefront of ushering in a step-change in how we treat neurodegenerative and neurological diseases by pioneering the development of precision medicines based on genetic target breakthroughs,” said Dr. Malhotra. “I am impressed by QurAlis’ ground-breaking science, robust clinical programs and pipeline, and industry-leading FlexASO® platform. I am excited to join such a dedicated team to bring new, potentially life-changing treatment options that we believe will make a real difference in patients’ lives.”

Dr. Malhotra brings more than two decades of leadership experience in neuroscience, rare disease, and pain modulation drug development. Before joining QurAlis, he served as vice president of global medical affairs at AbbVie, where he led medical strategy for the Neuroscience and Eye Care business group and oversaw a diverse portfolio spanning migraine, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, psychiatry, and ophthalmology. Previously, he was CMO at Ovid Therapeutics, where he directed all facets of clinical development, regulatory affairs, medical affairs, and pharmacovigilance across rare neurological indications including Angelman syndrome, and rare epilepsies such as Dravet syndrome. Earlier in his career, he held roles of increasing responsibility at companies including Eisai Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, and Novartis, where he built and scaled global medical teams and launched several first-in-class therapies for neurology and neuroimmunology.

Prior to joining Industry, Dr. Malhotra was chief of neurology for Kaiser Permanente at The Cleveland Clinic where he cared for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, and other neurodegenerative disorders. He received his medical degree from Wayne State University and completed his neurology residency followed by two fellowships at The Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Malhotra is board certified in neurology, epilepsy, sleep medicine, clinical neurophysiology, vascular neurology, and electrodiagnostic medicine.

About QurAlis Corporation

At QurAlis, we are neuro pioneers on a quest to cure, boldly seeking to translate scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines. We work collaboratively with a relentless pursuit of knowledge, precise attention to craft, and compassion to discover and develop medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of people living with neurodegenerative and neurological diseases. QurAlis is the leader in development of precision therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition to ALS, QurAlis is advancing a robust precision medicine pipeline to bring effective disease-modifying therapeutics to patients suffering from severe diseases defined by genetics and clinical biomarkers. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on X @QurAlisCo or LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Kathy Vincent

kathy@kathyvincent.com

310-403-8951