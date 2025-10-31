SUBSCRIBE
Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Provide Corporate Update and Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, November 6, 2025

October 31, 2025 
ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the "Company" or "Quoin"), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it plans to provide an operational update highlighting key achievements from the quarter, recent accomplishments, and financial highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, before the market opens on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, go to: www.quoinpharma.com.

For further information, contact:
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Michael Myers, Ph.D., CEO
mmyers@quoinpharma.com 

Investor Relations
PCG Advisory
Jeff Ramson
jramson@pcgadvisory.com 
(646) 863-6341


