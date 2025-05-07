SUBSCRIBE
Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025

May 7, 2025 
1 min read

ASHBURN, Va., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the "Company" or "Quoin"), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The announcement will include an operational update highlighting key achievements from the quarter, recent accomplishments, and financial highlights.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, go to: www.quoinpharma.com.

For further information, contact:
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Michael Myers, Ph.D., CEO
mmyers@quoinpharma.com

Investor Relations
PCG Advisory
Jeff Ramson 
jramson@pcgadvisory.com
(646) 863-6341


Virginia Earnings
Quoin Pharmaceuticals
