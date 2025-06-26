Quoin Pharmaceuticals Releases New NETHERTON NOW Video Featuring Professor Jemima Mellerio, International Expert in Genetic Skin Diseases

New episode spotlights the severe burden of Netherton Syndrome in infants and children, reinforcing the need for effective pediatric treatments

ASHBURN, Va., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (“Quoin” or the “Company”), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced the release of a new episode in its NETHERTON NOW video series. The episode features Professor Jemima Mellerio, a recognized authority in dermatology and genetic skin disorders.

In the video, Professor Mellerio, Consultant Dermatologist at St John’s Institute of Dermatology at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and Honorary Chair of Paediatric Dermatology at King’s College London, shares her perspective on the complex and life-threatening challenges of Netherton Syndrome, particularly in infants and young children.

“Netherton Syndrome is classified as a skin disease called ichthyosis. It's a genetic condition and we don't currently have a cure for it,” Mellerio said. “It's not just the way the skin appears. It's actually a very serious medical condition and there is associated mortality with it—particularly in young babies and small children.”

“This is a lifelong condition that requires intensive treatment every single day,” Mellerio added. “To have the prospect to be able to do proper research and to try and find more appropriate targeted treatments is brilliant. I'm delighted that the landscape is finally changing and might have a bit of light on the horizon for people living with this devastating condition.”

“Professor Mellerio brings an important clinical voice to the NETHERTON NOW series,” said Denise Carter, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Quoin Pharmaceuticals. “Her experience treating patients with genetic skin diseases highlights both the severity of this condition and the critical need for improved therapeutic options.”

The release of this video follows Quoin’s recent announcement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for its lead product candidate, QRX003, for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome. Together with Orphan Drug status from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), this designation highlights the serious and underserved nature of the disease in pediatric patients.

“The experiences shared by Professor Mellerio speak directly to the challenges that children and families face from birth when living with Netherton Syndrome,” said Dr. Michael Myers, Chief Executive Officer of Quoin Pharmaceuticals. “This is a serious pediatric disease with limited clinical options, and we believe QRX003 has the potential to change that. The recent Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA further reinforces the urgency of our mission.”

The NETHERTON NOW campaign is an ongoing initiative from Quoin to raise awareness, improve education and elevate the voices of patients, caregivers and experts in the field. The full video featuring Mellerio is available at: https://nethertonnow.com

About QRX003

QRX003 is a topical lotion formulated with a proprietary delivery technology that contains a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor, whose mechanism of action is intended to perform the function of a specific protein called LEKTI. The absence of LEKTI in Netherton patients leads to excessive skin shedding, resulting in a highly porous and compromised skin barrier. QRX003 is designed to promote a more normalized skin-shedding process and the formation of a stronger and more effective skin barrier. For more information about Quoin’s current clinical trials, please visit: https://quoinpharma.com/pipeline/#trials

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

For more information about Netherton Syndrome, Quoin’s clinical programs, or to stay updated on the Netherton Now series, visit nethertonnow.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to: the potential of QRX003 as a treatment for Netherton Syndrome; and Quoin's products in development collectively having the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to deliver a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome; whether the Company's studies are successful in generating data that is sufficiently robust and comprehensive to support an NDA filing for QRX003 as an approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future.

