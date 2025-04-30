SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quipt Home Medical Corp. to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 12, 2025

April 30, 2025 
1 min read

CINCINNATI, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QIPT) (TSX: QIPT), a U.S. based home medical equipment provider, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, will announce its fiscal Second quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 12, 2025, after market close. Gregory Crawford, Chief Executive Officer, and Hardik Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The call-in numbers for participants are:

Canada/US Toll Free:1 (833) 752 3722
International:1 (647) 846 8549
  

A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the investor section of the Company’s website through the following link: www.quipthomemedical.com.

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services, and making life easier for the patient.

For further information please visit our website at www.quipthomemedical.com, or contact:

Cole Stevens
VP of Corporate Development
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
cole.stevens@myquipt.com

Gregory Crawford
Chief Executive Officer
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
investorinfo@myquipt.com


Ohio Events Earnings
