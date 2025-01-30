SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quipt Home Medical Corp. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 10, 2025

January 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

CINCINNATI, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QIPT; TSX: QIPT), a U.S. based home medical equipment provider, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, will announce its fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, February 10, 2025, after market close. Gregory Crawford, Chief Executive Officer, and Hardik Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The call-in numbers for participants are:

Canada/US Toll Free:1 (844) 763 8274
International: 1 (647) 484 8814

A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the investor section of the Company’s website through the following link: www.quipthomemedical.com.

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services, and making life easier for the patient.

For further information please visit our website at www.quipthomemedical.com, or contact:

Cole Stevens
VP of Corporate Development
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
cole.stevens@myquipt.com

Gregory Crawford
Chief Executive Officer
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
investorinfo@myquipt.com

Ohio Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept of money prize. Vector illustration. Halftone hand holds bouquet of money flowers. Gift prize, donation, earnings, bonus or cashback concept. Retro poster or banner. Creative trend collage.
Manufacturing
Samsung Biologics Continues Mega-Deal Streak With $1.4B European Contract
January 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Oct 9, 2019 Milpitas / CA / USA - Johnson & Johnson Vision offices in Silicon Valley; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. is part of the American multinational corporation Johnson&Johnson
Earnings
J&J Says Deals Likely to Shrink After $14.6B Intra-Cellular Buy
January 22, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner