Quince Therapeutics Presents Data from Patient-Reported Walking Capacity in Children with Ataxia-Telangiectasia at 54th Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QNCX #biotech--Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced the poster presentation of patient-reported walking capacity in children with Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T) at the 54th Child Neurology Society (CNS) Annual Meeting. The objective of the data analysis was to describe the pattern of age-related walking capacity loss in patients with A-T and compare the subjective walking scale to the two measures – International Cooperative Ataxia Rating Scale (ICARS) and Rescored modified ICARS (RmICARS) – used in the current Phase 3 NEAT (Neurological Effects of eDSP on Subjects with A-T; NCT06193200/IEDAT-04-2022) clinical trial of the company’s lead asset, encapsulated dexamethasone sodium phosphate (eDSP).

Key highlights reported in the poster presentation, titled Patient-Reported Walking Capacity in Children with Ataxia-Telangiectasia from Global A-T Family Data Platform, include:

Natural history cross-sectional study evaluated 372 children with A-T from the Global A-T Family Data Platform gathered and maintained by the patient advocacy organization A-T Children’s Project, to understand changes in walking capacity with age.

A patient-reported walking scale was compared with walking components of the two clinician-rated measures – ICARS and RmICARS – to assess alignment in describing A-T disease progression.

Results showed that all three scales tracked age-related loss of ambulation in a similar way, suggesting suitability of RmICARS walking capacity components in assessing A-T disease progression.

The results of this analysis were recently published in the Annals of the Child Neurology Society, which can be accessed here.

About Ataxia-Telangiectasia

A-T is an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in the ATM gene, which is responsible for cell homeostatic and cell division functions including but not limited to double-stranded DNA repair. Typically, A-T is first diagnosed before the age of five as children begin to develop an altered gait and fall with greater frequency. Neurological symptoms worsen and patients with A-T frequently become wheelchair-bound by adolescence. Teenage years for patients with A-T are typically marked by repeated infections, pulmonary impairment, and malignancies. The median lifespan is approximately 25 to 30 years old with mortality due to infections and malignancy. Based on IQVIA Medical Claims (Dx), PharmetricsPlus (P+), and IQVIA Analytics information, there are approximately 4,600 diagnosed patients with A-T in the U.S. Quince estimates that there are approximately 5,000 patients with A-T in the U.K. and EU4 countries. There are currently no approved therapeutic treatments in any global market for A-T.

About eDSP for A-T

eDSP is comprised of dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP) encapsulated in a patient’s own red blood cells (autologous erythrocytes). DSP is a corticosteroid well known for its anti-inflammatory properties as well as its dose-limiting toxicity due to adrenal suppression. The eDSP System is designed to provide the efficacy of corticosteroids and to reduce or eliminate the significant adverse effects that accompany chronic use of corticosteroid treatment.

eDSP leverages Quince’s proprietary Autologous Intracellular Drug Encapsulation, or AIDE, technology platform, which is a novel drug/device combination that uses an automated process designed to encapsulate a drug into the patient’s own red blood cells. Red blood cells have several characteristics that make them a potentially effective vehicle for drug delivery, including potentially better tolerability, enhanced tissue distribution, reduced immunogenicity, and prolongation of circulating half-life. Quince’s AIDE technology is designed to harness these benefits to allow for the chronic administration of drugs that have limitations due to toxicity, poor biodistribution, suboptimal pharmacokinetics, or immune response.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX) is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases. For more information on the company and its latest news, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince on social media platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimated,” “potential,” “intend,” “will,” “can,” “seek,” or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the results of clinical trials and related data; current and future clinical development of eDSP, including for the potential treatment of Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T); the strategic development path for eDSP; and the potential benefits of eDSP and the company’s market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are based on Quince’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 11, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date, and Quince undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

