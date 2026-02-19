QuidelOrtho to Present at the 47th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company" or "QuidelOrtho"), a global leader of innovative in vitro diagnostics, today announced that members of its management team will present at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investor Conference.

The Company's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 1:40 p.m. ET / 10:40 a.m. PT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast and replay in the "Events & Presentations" section of the "Investor Relations" page of QuidelOrtho's website at https://ir.quidelortho.com/.

QuidelOrtho is dedicated to advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit quidelortho.com and follow QuidelOrtho on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, dedicated to advancing fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to hospital, lab to clinic. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

