QuidelOrtho® Introduces Results Manager™ System

Elevating laboratory efficiency and patient care

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”) announces the availability of the QuidelOrtho® Results Manager™ System, an informatics solution designed to address the growing demands of modern laboratories. The Results Manager system provides a seamless, user-friendly experience for community hospitals and point-of-care settings, strengthening informatics capabilities across QuidelOrtho’s extensive diagnostics portfolio.









The QuidelOrtho Results Manager system delivers:

Real-time quality monitoring : Continuous tracking of instruments and assays.

: Continuous tracking of instruments and assays. Operational efficiency : Streamlines workflows with auto-verification and simplified rule-writing tools.

: Streamlines workflows with auto-verification and simplified rule-writing tools. Connectivity : Seamless integration with multiple instruments and unlimited concurrent users.

: Seamless integration with multiple instruments and unlimited concurrent users. Enhanced clinical decision-making : Optimizes results delivery with faster turnaround times.

: Optimizes results delivery with faster turnaround times. Cost-effective deployment: Designed for easy installation and immediate impact.

“The Results Manager system addresses the critical challenges laboratories face today—rising test volumes, staffing shortages and increasing complexity—while maintaining a focus on high-quality patient care,” said Bryan Hanson, Senior Vice President, Labs and Transfusion Medicine Business Units, QuidelOrtho. “We’re proud to deliver an intuitive, agile solution that supports our customers’ evolving needs.”

Laboratory users involved in early trials noted the system’s ease of use and flexibility. With features like the Master Data Module for quick assay setup and a drag-and-drop interface, the Results Manager system reduces errors, enhances staff efficiency and supports better patient outcomes. The integrated quality control (QC) tools and real-time insights enable labs to streamline processes and focus on critical tasks.

“The Results Manager system transformed the way we manage our lab. From installation to daily use, the process has been seamless. Our team loves the intuitive interface, the ability to add assays quickly and the power to write complex rules without extensive training,” said Steve Mulliner, Lab Manager, MB Healthcare Services Ltd. “The system’s real-time monitoring tools and in-depth QC capabilities have already begun to improve our troubleshooting and decision-making processes, allowing us to deliver more reliable and efficient care to our patients.”

QuidelOrtho is commencing its worldwide launch of the QuidelOrtho Results Manager system.*

*Contact your local QuidelOrtho sales representative, as product availability may vary by country.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic. So that patients, clinicians and health officials can spot trends sooner, respond quicker and chart the course ahead with accuracy and confidence.

Building upon its many years of groundbreaking innovation, QuidelOrtho continues to partner with customers across the healthcare continuum and around the globe to forge a new diagnostic frontier. One where insights and solutions know no bounds, expertise seamlessly connects and a more informed path is illuminated for each of us.

QuidelOrtho is advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future.

For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

