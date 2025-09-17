Quetzal Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Shaad Abedin as Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quetzal Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Shaad Abedin as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Abedin brings to Quetzal extensive experience in oncology drug development, translational medicine, biomarker strategy, and business development. He has a proven track record of advancing groundbreaking therapies across multiple modalities and leading clinical programs from early development through global regulatory approvals.

Most recently, Dr. Abedin served as Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at iTeos Therapeutics, where he oversaw clinical development and clinical pharmacology for a pipeline spanning both small- and large-molecule programs. Prior to iTeos, he held senior leadership roles at CARsgen and Immunocore, where he directed the clinical development of tebentafusp (KIMMTRAK®), the first TCR bispecific therapy to achieve worldwide approval.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Abedin held positions at AstraZeneca/MedImmune, contributing to the early development of checkpoint inhibitors durvalumab (Imfinzi®) and tremelimumab (Imjudo®). He has submitted multiple INDs and led development efforts across biologics, antibodies, mRNA therapies, ADCs, CAR-T, and small molecules. In addition, he has played a key role in forging strategic alliances and partnerships to accelerate novel therapeutics.

Dr. Abedin is widely published, with more than 80 scientific works and patents, including publications in leading journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine, Nature, Journal of Clinical Oncology, and Annals of Oncology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Abedin to Quetzal at this pivotal stage of our growth,” says Usman Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Quetzal Therapeutics. “His deep expertise in oncology and proven leadership will not only strengthen our clinical development capabilities but also help shape the partnerships and strategies that will drive our long-term growth.”

Dr. Abedin completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, followed by a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. He is U.S. board certified in internal medicine, hematology, and medical oncology.

Strategic Talent Acquisition Partnership

Quetzal Therapeutics proudly recognizes Heidrick & Struggles, a leading global leadership advisory firm, for their pivotal role in identifying and recruiting Dr. Shaad Abedin to Quetzal Therapeutics. Their deep expertise and commitment to excellence were instrumental in bringing on a highly respected leader whose insights will help guide Quetzal’s long-term scientific vision and clinical strategy.



About Quetzal Therapeutics

Quetzal Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatment for rare diseases including hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product is QTX-2101, a novel paradigm for treating patients with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL). The company plans to initiate Phase III clinical trials by late-2025, with enabling activities ongoing. Quetzal is also developing a pre-clinical asset QTX-2102, an advanced, next-generation antifungal and antiparasitic therapy designed to enhance efficacy while minimizing toxicity. Learn more at quetzaltx.com.

