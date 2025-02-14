Quest Diagnostics to Host Investor Day on March 19, 2025

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts in New York City on Thursday, March 19, 2025 at the New York Stock Exchange.

During the event, Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President, Sam Samad, Executive Vice President and CFO, and other senior executives will provide updated views of the U.S. laboratory market, and the company’s business strategy, capital deployment priorities, and its long-term outlook. Advance registration is required.

To register for the event, please go to: Quest Diagnostics 2025 Investor Day Registration.

A live webcast of the event will be broadcast on the Quest Diagnostics Investor Relations website .

An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Quest Diagnostics Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About Quest Diagnostics

the United States

Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world’s largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest’s diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world.

