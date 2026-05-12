Quarterly Report Q1 2026: Orviglance(R) Approaching Transformative Milestones

Ascelia Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ACE) today published its Interim Report Q1 for 2026 (January - March), which is now available on the company's website: Financial Reports - ASCELIA

KEY EVENTS IN Q1 2026

Abstract with Orviglance data has been accepted for oral presentation at the annual radiology congress ESGAR 2026

Management changes: Anton Hansson starts as CFO, while Julie Waras Brogren leaves her position as Deputy CEO

KEY EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

Ascelia Pharma completes directed share issue of SEK 20 million before transaction costs

FINANCIAL SUMMARY Q1 (Jan-Mar) 2026

Operating result of SEK -17.2M (SEK -20.3M)

Earnings per share of SEK -0.13 (SEK -0.23)

Cash flow from operations of SEK -15.9M (SEK -16.9M)

Liquid assets and marketable securities of SEK 33.9M (SEK 57.3M)

"Orviglance® is on track for approval on the July 3 PDUFA date. FDA's review of our New Drug Application (NDA) progressed as planned during the quarter, and we remain fully engaged in a constructive, transparent dialogue with the agency as we approach the final month of the review.

The NDA submission is based on the successful completion of a development program, which includes nine clinical studies with consistent positive efficacy and safety results. In our Phase 3 study, SPARKLE, Orviglance significantly improved visualization of focal liver lesions in patients with impaired kidney function, meeting the primary endpoint with statistical significance for all three readers.

During the quarter, we received additional scientific validation as an abstract containing data from Orviglance was accepted for an oral presentation at the annual radiology congress ESGAR 2026, further strengthening the product's clinical and scientific profile.

Following the end of this quarter, we have strengthened our balance sheet. In April 2026, we successfully completed a directed share issue generating proceeds of SEK 20 million before transaction costs. The capital raise was undertaken to proactively solidify our negotiation position in partnering discussions and extend our cash runway into 2027.

In parallel, our commercial partnering process continues to advance, and we are engaged in multiple discussions with potential partners that demonstrate strong strategic interest. With additional liquidity, our flexibility is enhanced and as we approach the PDUFA date, we remain well-positioned to secure a partnering agreement.", said Magnus Corfitzen, CEO at Ascelia Pharma.



A presentation for analysts, investors and media will be held today 12 May 2026 at 10:00am CET. The event will be hosted by the company's CEO Magnus Corfitzen, CFO Anton Hansson and CSO Andreas Norlin. The presentation will be held in English. The presentation can be followed live via the link:

Q1 Report 2026

To participate via teleconference, please register through the link below. After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

Call access

It will also be possible to access the audiocast afterwards at the same address or on the website of Ascelia Pharma: IR & Media - ASCELIA

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO

Email: moc@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 118

Anton Hansson, CFO

Email: anton.hansson@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 113

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

Attachments

Ascelia Pharma Q1 2026 EN

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma

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