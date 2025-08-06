SUBSCRIBE
Quantum-Si Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

August 6, 2025 | 
14 min read

Announced On-Track ProteusTM Development Program
Completes Capital Raise of $50 Million

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule detection, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.



Press Release Highlights

 

  • First half 2025 revenue of $1.4 million, a 33% increase over same period of 2024
  • Announced an expanded set of instrument acquisition options in response to current capital purchasing challenges
  • Product development programs remain on track – ProteusTM platform, v4 Sequencing Kit, and v3 Library Preparation Kit
  • Announced two new R&D initiatives that will further accelerate breadth of applications addressable with our core technology
  • Raised gross $50 million in capital through a registered direct offering and updated cash runway into the second quarter of 2028
  • Announced planned Investor and Analyst Day in New York City in November 2025

“We completed another productive quarter, in particular with our various product development initiatives, across platforms, Sequencing and Library Prep Kits as well as announcing the transition from technology development to product development for two new initiatives aimed at accelerating amino acid coverage and PTMs,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “However, in the second quarter, we experienced the full effect of the NIH funding challenges which slowed and, in some cases, stopped the capital sales process. Despite the capital spend slow down, we continue to engage with customers who have operating budgets they wish to deploy towards purchasing protein sequencing consumables for their research. Based on this interest, we have recently launched an expanded set of instrument acquisition options to continue to drive the growth of our user base, capture consumable revenue and generate publications demonstrating the value of our technology. While still in the early days, we are seeing strong interest in these programs and our first placements have already begun purchasing consumables.”

Hawkins continued, “On the development front, our R&D team continues to execute well, and our version 4 Sequencing Kit remains on track for a Q3 2025 launch. In addition, we are on track for a Q4 2025 launch of our version 3 Library Preparation Kit which is expected to require a significantly lower sample input amount. Furthermore, we remain on track to achieve successful protein sequencing on a prototype Proteus system by the end of 2025. We expect to provide detailed updates to these program and other initiatives at an Investor & Analyst Day planned for mid-November 2025 in New York City.”

Hawkins concluded, “While we experienced some near-term headwinds commercially this quarter, we continue to remain confident in the long-term market opportunity in proteomics and our technology roadmap we are executing against. We are laser focused on delivering on this roadmap and are well capitalized to execute.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded revenue of $591,000. Gross profit was $351,000 and gross margin was 59%. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded revenue of $1.4 million, gross profit of $837,000, and gross margin of 58%. The periodic gross margin rate is expected to be variable in the near term as the Company works through the initial stages of commercialization as well as the timing and mix of product sales between instruments and consumable kits.

Total operating expenses were $30.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $26.8 million for the same period in the prior year, and $56.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $50.4 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted total operating expenses were $23.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $24.4 million for the same period in the prior year, and adjusted total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $46.6 million compared to $46.3 million for the same period in the prior year. The Company continues to manage its operating expenses tightly, while continuing to fund ongoing commercialization efforts, as well as providing new funding to its Proteus development program, which was launched in November 2024.

Net loss was $28.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $23.1 million in the same period of the prior year, and a net loss of $48.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $42.6 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to negative $22.6 million in the same period of the prior year, and negative $43.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to negative $43.2 million for the same period in the prior year. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA is provided in a table included in this press release.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities were $214.2 million. In addition, the Company completed a $50 million registered direct offering which closed on July 8, 2025. When including the incremental $50.0 million from this capital raise, the Company now believes that it has sufficient capital to carry operations into the second quarter of 2028.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Quantum-Si will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast in the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events and Presentations. Alternatively, individuals can register here to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company’s platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures “adjusted total operating expenses” and “adjusted EBITDA.” The most directly comparable measures for these non-GAAP financial measures are total operating expenses and net loss. The Company has included below adjusted total operating expenses, which presents the Company’s total operating expenses after excluding stock-based compensation, legal settlement expense, net of insurance proceeds, restructuring costs and other non-recurring operating expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA further excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, dividend and interest income, changes in fair value of warrant liabilities and other income or expense.

A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations is included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 5, 2025.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services, its anticipated cash runway, anticipated data and product launches, investor confidence in Quantum-Si and our strategic roadmap, and any financial guidance for 2025. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the Company’s ongoing leadership transitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development and commercialization activities, including the use and benefit of artificial intelligence in these and other activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company’s existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s commercialized Platinum® protein sequencing instruments and kits and the Company’s other products once commercialized; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company’s estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)

(unaudited)

 

June 30,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

22,188

 

 

$

49,241

 

Marketable securities

 

192,023

 

 

 

160,362

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $140 and $124, respectively

 

917

 

 

 

1,333

 

Legal settlement insurance receivable

 

4,638

 

 

 

-

 

Inventory

 

3,903

 

 

 

4,067

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,805

 

 

 

3,006

 

Total current assets

 

226,474

 

 

 

218,009

 

Property and equipment, net

 

15,340

 

 

 

15,993

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

11,782

 

 

 

13,061

 

Other assets

 

810

 

 

 

808

 

Total assets

$

254,406

 

 

$

247,871

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,234

 

 

$

1,931

 

Accrued payroll and payroll-related costs

 

3,440

 

 

 

5,331

 

Accrued contracted services

 

2,193

 

 

 

2,379

 

Accrued legal settlement liability

 

8,000

 

 

 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

3,780

 

 

 

4,848

 

Warrant liabilities, current

 

2,589

 

 

 

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

1,783

 

 

 

3,698

 

Total current liabilities

 

24,019

 

 

 

18,187

 

Warrant liabilities, non-current

 

 

 

 

4,995

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

9,359

 

 

 

9,250

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

45

 

 

 

19

 

Total liabilities

 

33,423

 

 

 

32,451

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Class A Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 164,357,534 and 146,953,271 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

16

 

 

 

16

 

Class B Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 27,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 19,937,500 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

865,671

 

 

 

811,998

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(40

)

 

 

45

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(644,666

)

 

 

(596,641

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

220,983

 

 

 

215,420

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

254,406

 

 

$

247,871

 

QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

$

558

 

 

$

584

 

 

$

1,366

 

 

$

1,012

 

Service

 

33

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

67

 

Total revenue

 

591

 

 

 

622

 

 

 

1,433

 

 

 

1,079

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

 

230

 

 

 

249

 

 

 

567

 

 

 

419

 

Service

 

10

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

37

 

Total cost of revenue

 

240

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

596

 

 

 

456

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

351

 

 

 

354

 

 

 

837

 

 

 

623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

15,213

 

 

 

14,381

 

 

 

28,930

 

 

 

26,482

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

11,896

 

 

 

12,424

 

 

 

23,777

 

 

 

23,952

 

Legal settlement expense, net of insurance proceeds

 

3,362

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,362

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

30,471

 

 

 

26,805

 

 

 

56,069

 

 

 

50,434

 

Loss from operations

 

(30,120

)

 

 

(26,451

)

 

 

(55,232

)

 

 

(49,811

)

Dividend and interest income

 

2,312

 

 

 

2,887

 

 

 

4,859

 

 

 

6,461

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

(994

)

 

 

477

 

 

 

2,407

 

 

 

796

 

Other expense, net

 

(14

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(19

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(28,816

)

 

 

(23,099

)

 

 

(47,994

)

 

 

(42,573

)

Provision for income taxes

 

(20

)

 

 

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(28,836

)

 

$

(23,099

)

 

$

(48,025

)

 

$

(42,573

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.30

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

183,625

 

 

 

141,939

 

 

 

182,968

 

 

 

141,856

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities, net of tax

$

(54

)

 

$

28

 

 

$

(107

)

 

$

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

16

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

22

 

 

 

(7

)

Total other comprehensive (loss) gain, net of tax

 

(38

)

 

 

26

 

 

 

(85

)

 

 

(7

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(28,874

)

 

$

(23,073

)

 

$

(48,110

)

 

$

(42,580

)

QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Net loss

$

(28,836

)

 

$

(23,099

)

 

$

(48,025

)

 

$

(42,573

)

Adjustments to reconcile to EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend and interest income

 

(2,312

)

 

 

(2,887

)

 

 

(4,859

)

 

 

(6,461

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,191

 

 

 

1,387

 

 

 

2,108

 

 

 

2,448

 

Income tax provision

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

(29,937

)

 

 

(24,599

)

 

 

(50,745

)

 

 

(46,586

)

Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

994

 

 

 

(477

)

 

 

(2,407

)

 

 

(796

)

Other expense, net

 

14

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

19

 

Stock-based compensation

 

2,789

 

 

 

2,400

 

 

 

5,151

 

 

 

4,009

 

Legal settlement expense, net of insurance proceeds

 

3,362

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,362

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

186

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

320

 

 

 

174

 

Other non-recurring operating expenses

 

367

 

 

 

 

 

 

611

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(22,225

)

 

$

(22,633

)

 

$

(43,680

)

 

$

(43,180

)

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Total operating expenses

$

30,471

 

 

$

26,805

 

 

$

56,069

 

 

$

50,434

 

Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted total operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(2,789

)

 

 

(2,400

)

 

 

(5,151

)

 

 

(4,009

)

Legal settlement expense, net of insurance proceeds

 

(3,362

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,362

)

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

(186

)

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(320

)

 

 

(174

)

Other non-recurring operating expenses

 

(367

)

 

 

 

 

 

(611

)

 

 

 

Adjusted total operating expenses

$

23,767

 

 

$

24,374

 

 

$

46,625

 

 

$

46,251

 

 


Contacts

Investor and Media:
Jeff Keyes
Chief Financial Officer
ir@quantum-si.com

