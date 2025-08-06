Quantum-Si Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Announced On-Track ProteusTM Development Program
Completes Capital Raise of $50 Million
BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule detection, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Press Release Highlights
“We completed another productive quarter, in particular with our various product development initiatives, across platforms, Sequencing and Library Prep Kits as well as announcing the transition from technology development to product development for two new initiatives aimed at accelerating amino acid coverage and PTMs,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “However, in the second quarter, we experienced the full effect of the NIH funding challenges which slowed and, in some cases, stopped the capital sales process. Despite the capital spend slow down, we continue to engage with customers who have operating budgets they wish to deploy towards purchasing protein sequencing consumables for their research. Based on this interest, we have recently launched an expanded set of instrument acquisition options to continue to drive the growth of our user base, capture consumable revenue and generate publications demonstrating the value of our technology. While still in the early days, we are seeing strong interest in these programs and our first placements have already begun purchasing consumables.”
Hawkins continued, “On the development front, our R&D team continues to execute well, and our version 4 Sequencing Kit remains on track for a Q3 2025 launch. In addition, we are on track for a Q4 2025 launch of our version 3 Library Preparation Kit which is expected to require a significantly lower sample input amount. Furthermore, we remain on track to achieve successful protein sequencing on a prototype Proteus system by the end of 2025. We expect to provide detailed updates to these program and other initiatives at an Investor & Analyst Day planned for mid-November 2025 in New York City.”
Hawkins concluded, “While we experienced some near-term headwinds commercially this quarter, we continue to remain confident in the long-term market opportunity in proteomics and our technology roadmap we are executing against. We are laser focused on delivering on this roadmap and are well capitalized to execute.”
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
For the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded revenue of $591,000. Gross profit was $351,000 and gross margin was 59%. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded revenue of $1.4 million, gross profit of $837,000, and gross margin of 58%. The periodic gross margin rate is expected to be variable in the near term as the Company works through the initial stages of commercialization as well as the timing and mix of product sales between instruments and consumable kits.
Total operating expenses were $30.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $26.8 million for the same period in the prior year, and $56.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $50.4 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted total operating expenses were $23.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $24.4 million for the same period in the prior year, and adjusted total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $46.6 million compared to $46.3 million for the same period in the prior year. The Company continues to manage its operating expenses tightly, while continuing to fund ongoing commercialization efforts, as well as providing new funding to its Proteus development program, which was launched in November 2024.
Net loss was $28.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $23.1 million in the same period of the prior year, and a net loss of $48.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $42.6 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to negative $22.6 million in the same period of the prior year, and negative $43.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to negative $43.2 million for the same period in the prior year. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA is provided in a table included in this press release.
As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities were $214.2 million. In addition, the Company completed a $50 million registered direct offering which closed on July 8, 2025. When including the incremental $50.0 million from this capital raise, the Company now believes that it has sufficient capital to carry operations into the second quarter of 2028.
QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
22,188
$
49,241
Marketable securities
192,023
160,362
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $140 and $124, respectively
917
1,333
Legal settlement insurance receivable
4,638
-
Inventory
3,903
4,067
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,805
3,006
Total current assets
226,474
218,009
Property and equipment, net
15,340
15,993
Operating lease right-of-use assets
11,782
13,061
Other assets
810
808
Total assets
$
254,406
$
247,871
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,234
$
1,931
Accrued payroll and payroll-related costs
3,440
5,331
Accrued contracted services
2,193
2,379
Accrued legal settlement liability
8,000
—
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
3,780
4,848
Warrant liabilities, current
2,589
—
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,783
3,698
Total current liabilities
24,019
18,187
Warrant liabilities, non-current
—
4,995
Operating lease liabilities
9,359
9,250
Other long-term liabilities
45
19
Total liabilities
33,423
32,451
Stockholders’ equity:
Class A Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 164,357,534 and 146,953,271 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
16
16
Class B Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 27,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 19,937,500 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
865,671
811,998
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(40
)
45
Accumulated deficit
(644,666
)
(596,641
)
Total stockholders’ equity
220,983
215,420
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
254,406
$
247,871
QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue:
Product
$
558
$
584
$
1,366
$
1,012
Service
33
38
67
67
Total revenue
591
622
1,433
1,079
Cost of revenue:
Product
230
249
567
419
Service
10
19
29
37
Total cost of revenue
240
268
596
456
Gross profit
351
354
837
623
Operating expenses:
Research and development
15,213
14,381
28,930
26,482
Selling, general and administrative
11,896
12,424
23,777
23,952
Legal settlement expense, net of insurance proceeds
3,362
—
3,362
—
Total operating expenses
30,471
26,805
56,069
50,434
Loss from operations
(30,120
)
(26,451
)
(55,232
)
(49,811
)
Dividend and interest income
2,312
2,887
4,859
6,461
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(994
)
477
2,407
796
Other expense, net
(14
)
(12
)
(28
)
(19
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(28,816
)
(23,099
)
(47,994
)
(42,573
)
Provision for income taxes
(20
)
—
(31
)
—
Net loss
$
(28,836
)
$
(23,099
)
$
(48,025
)
$
(42,573
)
Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.26
)
$
(0.30
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
183,625
141,939
182,968
141,856
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Net unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities, net of tax
$
(54
)
$
28
$
(107
)
$
—
Foreign currency translation adjustment
16
(2
)
22
(7
)
Total other comprehensive (loss) gain, net of tax
(38
)
26
(85
)
(7
)
Comprehensive loss
$
(28,874
)
$
(23,073
)
$
(48,110
)
$
(42,580
)
QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net loss
$
(28,836
)
$
(23,099
)
$
(48,025
)
$
(42,573
)
Adjustments to reconcile to EBITDA:
Dividend and interest income
(2,312
)
(2,887
)
(4,859
)
(6,461
)
Depreciation and amortization
1,191
1,387
2,108
2,448
Income tax provision
20
—
31
—
EBITDA
(29,937
)
(24,599
)
(50,745
)
(46,586
)
Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
994
(477
)
(2,407
)
(796
)
Other expense, net
14
12
28
19
Stock-based compensation
2,789
2,400
5,151
4,009
Legal settlement expense, net of insurance proceeds
3,362
—
3,362
—
Restructuring costs
186
31
320
174
Other non-recurring operating expenses
367
—
611
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(22,225
)
$
(22,633
)
$
(43,680
)
$
(43,180
)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Total operating expenses
$
30,471
$
26,805
$
56,069
$
50,434
Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted total operating expenses:
Stock-based compensation
(2,789
)
(2,400
)
(5,151
)
(4,009
)
Legal settlement expense, net of insurance proceeds
(3,362
)
—
(3,362
)
—
Restructuring costs
(186
)
(31
)
(320
)
(174
)
Other non-recurring operating expenses
(367
)
—
(611
)
—
Adjusted total operating expenses
$
23,767
$
24,374
$
46,625
$
46,251
