Quantum-Si Highlights Significant Development Advancements for Proteus™ and Industry Leading Technology Pipeline at Investor & Analyst Day

Expect Proteus launch by end of 2026

Demonstration of the detection of all 20 amino acids by end of 2026

New controlled cleavage chemistry unlocks path to billions of sequencing reads

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule detection, today announced the highlights of its Investor & Analyst Day that was hosted in New York City on November 19, 2025.

Key Highlights:

Proteus™ platform on track for end of 2026 launch

Early Access Program expected to start in the summer of 2026

Expect Proteus to have coverage of 18 amino acids at launch and overall sequencing performance is expected to far exceed Platinum ® Pro

Pro Accelerated amino acid recognizer program expected to demonstrate detection of all 20 amino acids in 2026 and deliver the capability to market on Proteus in 2027

Unveiled new controlled cleavage sequencing chemistry that when combined with the Proteus architecture will be able to deliver billions of sequencing reads

A suite of post-translational modification (PTM) methods will be utilized to deliver broad PTM analysis capabilities on the Proteus platform

Key dates were announced for product pricing (Q2 2026); product launch capabilities (Q3 2026); and a Platinum Pro upgrade program (Q3 2026)

“We were pleased to present the significant progress we have made with our Proteus development program and provide the data behind why we believe this will be a market changing product in the field of proteomics” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “Not only does Proteus remain on track for launch at the end of 2026, but our targeted investments in new technology development have also yielded yet another leap forward in capabilities by demonstrating the feasibility of a controlled cleavage sequencing chemistry.”

Hawkins continued, “When you combine the Proteus architecture with coverage of all 20 amino acids and our new controlled cleavage chemistry, we will have the full suite of technologies in hand to scale to a level of sequencing performance, output and costs that was never possible with our current architecture and will represent a daunting challenge for anyone to match. The culmination of the launch of Proteus and our continued execution on our long-term technology roadmap is expected to unlock significant value for our shareholders.”

Webcast Replay

A replay of the Investor & Analyst Day event is available through the Investor Relations section of Quantum-Si’s website at https://ir.quantum-si.com/. The archived webcast will be available for at least 90 days.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company’s platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services, its anticipated cash runway, anticipated data and product launches (including Proteus), investor confidence in Quantum-Si and our strategic roadmap, and any financial guidance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth and retain its key employees; the Company’s ongoing leadership transitions and succession planning; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development and commercialization activities, including the use and benefit of artificial intelligence in these and other activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company’s existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s commercialized Platinum protein sequencing instruments and kits and the Company’s other products (including Proteus) once commercialized; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company’s estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; the Company's defense and initiation of litigation matters; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor and Media

Jeff Keyes

Chief Financial Officer

ir@quantum-si.com