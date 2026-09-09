Quantum-Si Expands Proteus™ Roadshow with Additional U.S. and European Cities

Growing Multi-City Program Continues to Increase Awareness of Proteus and Support Customer Funnel Development Ahead of Commercial Launch

BRANFORD, Conn., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule protein sequencing, today announced the expansion of a roadshow designed to accelerate market education on its Proteus platform and applications for protein sequencing.

Since the Company’s June roadshow update, the Proteus roadshow has continued to expand with additional planned stops across the United States and Europe. Upcoming events include Leiden on September 11th, Paris on September 14th, and London on September 15th, followed by the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus on September 22nd and New York on September 24th. During the fourth quarter of 2026, the roadshow is scheduled to visit Barcelona on October 14th and Rome on October 16th, in collaboration with the Company’s local channel partner, and Munich on November 2nd and Berlin on November 4th.

The roadshow is complemented by five additional seminars hosted in collaboration with academic, clinical research, and biopharma partners at select locations across the United States and Europe. Together, these events are designed to broaden engagement with key customer audiences ahead of the commercial launch of Proteus, while supporting continued market education and customer funnel development.

“As we add new stops to the Proteus roadshow, we are seeing strong interest from researchers across academic, clinical research, and biopharma settings who are looking for high-resolution technologies for protein analysis,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “These engagements give us an important opportunity to demonstrate how Proteus is designed to expand access to single-molecule protein sequencing and to support continued customer education ahead of commercial launch.”

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company’s platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products, services and applications, its anticipated cash runway, the anticipated timing of product launches and product capabilities (including Proteus), investor confidence in Quantum-Si and our strategic roadmap, and any financial guidance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth and retain its key employees; the Company’s ongoing leadership transitions and succession planning; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development and commercialization activities, including the use and benefit of artificial intelligence in these and other activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company’s existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future, including Proteus; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s commercialized Platinum protein sequencing instruments and kits and the Company’s other products (including Proteus) once commercialized; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company’s estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; the Company's defense and initiation of litigation matters; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor and Media Contact

Jeff Keyes

Chief Financial Officer

ir@quantum-si.com



