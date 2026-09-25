Quanterix Delivers on Spatial Biology Content Innovation Commitments at ESSB 2026

Molecular Barcoding Kit Now Available Globally; TIME and high-plex ADC panels confirmed for Q4 shipment; Accelerator Laboratory Services open custom ADC panel development

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) today reported significant progress on the Content Innovation Engine it introduced at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, highlighting new updates at the European Society for Spatial Biology (ESSB) September 28-October 1, 2026. This progress underscores Quanterix's growing leadership in spatial biology content, delivering the assays researchers need to do more pivotal work. Built on the integration of Akoya Biosciences' spatial biology platform and Quanterix's decades of ultra-sensitive, quantitative immunoassay development from the SIMOA® technology, the Content Innovation Engine is organized around the hallmarks of cancer framework, giving researchers a systematic, biology-first approach to revealing more from every tissue section.

It is supported by the end-to-end capabilities spatial biologists need to advance beyond discovery: world-class spatial instrumentation, assay design and reagent formulation expertise, quality systems, and manufacturing scale to support measurements that meet the requirements of translational and clinical applications.

Three programs previewed at AACR have since progressed, one now shipped and two confirmed for delivery in Q4 2026, underscoring the pace at which Quanterix is executing against this roadmap.

PhenoCode™ 2.0 Molecular Barcoding Kit: now available to order

Built on PhenoCode™ 2.0 chemistry, the kit has advanced from its early access phase to full commercial release. The kit enables researchers to barcode virtually any antibody with high reliability and yield, extending established panels into applications spanning immuno-oncology, neuroscience, and other research areas without adding workflow complexity.

TIME panel: a broader view of the tumor immune microenvironment, shipping Q4

The tertiary lymphoid structure content previewed at AACR as part of the IO60 Spike-In Module has been developed into the TIME panel, a name that reflects its expanded capability to resolve the Tumor Immune Microenvironment in its entirety rather than TLS architecture alone. As a PhenoCycler®-Fusion spike-in module compatible with the PhenoCode Discovery IO60 panel, it is on track to ship in the fourth quarter of 2026.

High-plex ADC panel: High-plex ADC panel: ADC and IO in a single tissue section, shipping Q4

Also a PhenoCycler-Fusion spike-in module compatible with IO60, this panel enables co-measurement of ADC target expression alongside tumor immune contexture within a single tissue section, directly addressing the field's growing demand for combination biology readouts at the ADC-immunotherapy interface. Shipment is confirmed for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Accelerator Laboratory Services: custom ADC panel development, from discovery to clinical trial testing

Since introducing a breast cancer ADC panel on PhenoImager HT at AACR 2025 and two NSCLC ADC panels at AACR 2026, the Quanterix Accelerator Laboratory has established a proven track record delivering ADC combination biology as a fully managed service across three panels and two indications. The Accelerator Laboratory is now accepting requests for custom ADC panel development: biopharma and translational teams define the indication, tissue type and marker set, and the Accelerator team designs, optimizes and validates the panel to their specification.

Custom ADC development is part of the Quanterix Accelerator Laboratory's fully managed tissue biomarker services, which spans the path from discovery to the clinic. The lab uses PhenoCycler-Fusion for high-plex biomarker discovery and tumor microenvironment characterization. It then translates the most informative markers into targeted, high-throughput PhenoImager HT panels for large-cohort and clinical trial sample testing. Assays follow a tiered validation approach, from research use through the analytical validation expected of clinical trial assays. The work is performed in a laboratory operating under CLIA, GCLP, and ISO 15189 quality frameworks, supported by dedicated histology, pathology, quality assurance, and project management teams.

"The Content Innovation Engine is a long-term investment in giving researchers more ways to see the full biology in a single tissue section," said Everett Cunningham, President & CEO of Quanterix. "What we're showing at ESSB is that investment continuing to build out: new spike-in content that deepens tumor immune microenvironment profiling, and a custom development capability at the Accelerator Laboratory that lets us build ADC panels around what a researcher's program actually needs, not a fixed menu. That's the direction we're taking this platform, with more coverage and more flexibility, organized around the biology that matters most in cancer research.”

For more information, stop by booth 17 or visit our website.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in precision biomarker science, making biology measurable to deliver earlier insights and support breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its SIMOA® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. Through the acquisition of Akoya Biosciences, Quanterix Spatial solutions deliver high-plex, quantitative protein analysis in tissue at single-cell resolution. Combined with Accelerator Laboratory services, Quanterix gives researchers the tools and expertise to translate discovery into precision diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

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