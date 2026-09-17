Quanterix Corporation Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 16, 2026

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a global leader in precision biomarker science, today announced that on September 15, 2026, inducement grants (the “Inducement Grants”) were made to James Gute, the recently appointed Chief Commercial Officer of the Company, and two other employees in connection with the commencement of their employment. The Inducement Grant to Mr. Gute consisted of 260,315 restricted stock Units (“RSUs”) representing 260,315 shares of Quanterix common stock. The Inducement Grants to the other two employees consisted of 365,326 RSUs in the aggregate representing 365,326 shares of Quanterix common stock.

The RSUs vest in four equal annual installments on the first four anniversaries of the grant date, subject to the applicable individual’s continued employment with the Company or one of its subsidiaries through the vesting date.

The RSUs were granted under the Quanterix Amended and Restated 2025 Inducement Plan as an inducement material to Mr. Gute and the other two individuals entering employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in precision biomarker science, making biology measurable to deliver earlier insights and support breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. Through the acquisition of Akoya Biosciences, Quanterix Spatial solutions deliver high-plex, quantitative protein analysis in tissue at single-cell resolution. Combined with Accelerator Laboratory services, Quanterix gives researchers the tools and expertise to translate discovery into precision diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

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