Quanterix Corporation Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 26, 2026

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (“Quanterix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company transforming healthcare by accelerating biomarker breakthroughs from discovery to diagnostics, today announced that on May 15, 2026, an inducement grant (the “Inducement Grant”) was made to Anthony Catalano in connection with the commencement of his employment as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company. The Inducement Grant consists of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 141,330 shares of Quanterix common stock.

The RSUs vest in four equal annual installments on the first four anniversaries of the grant date, subject to Mr. Catalano’s continued employment with the Company or one of its subsidiaries through the vesting date.

The Inducement Grant was made under the Company’s Amended and Restated 2025 Inducement Plan as an inducement material to Mr. Catalano’s joining the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With approximately 6,500 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,450 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics.

Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

Investor Relations

Joshua Young

ir@quanterix.com