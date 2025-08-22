Quanterix Accelerator Laboratory Awarded Rigorous New York State Clinical Laboratory Permit

Permit approval enables expanded research capabilities and underscores commitment to accuracy, reliability, and scientific excellence

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has granted the Quanterix Accelerator Laboratory a clinical laboratory permit in the Clinical Chemistry category. The permit approval expands advanced biomarker research led by Quanterix, deepening collaborations with clinical, pharmaceutical, and research partners. The Quanterix Accelerator Lab is now fully CLIA-certified in all 50 states, enabling comprehensive clinical testing and biomarker analysis nationwide.

“Collaboration is at the core of the Quanterix Accelerator Laboratory,” said Masoud Toloue, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Quanterix. “Every breakthrough therapy and clinical trial begins with strong partnerships. Securing this permit reaffirms our commitment to quality and compliance and enables us to extend our expertise to a broader network of clinical and research partners.”

The Quanterix Accelerator Laboratory is a cutting-edge facility leveraging ultra-sensitive Simoa® technology to deliver unmatched precision in protein biomarker detection, supporting biopharmaceutical research, clinical testing, and custom assay development. Certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) program, the Lab has developed 100+ custom assays and supported over 264 global clinical trials across neurology, immunology/oncology, and infectious diseases, combining rapid turnaround with dedicated project management to accelerate discovery and therapeutic innovation.

The latest achievement in a series of growth milestones for the Lab, the new permit underscores Quanterix’s commitment to meeting the highest benchmarks for accuracy, reliability, and safety. As one of the nation’s largest healthcare markets, New York’s clinical testing standards are among the most comprehensive in the country, requiring labs to meet rigorous Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) standards.

Accelerator’s Simoa® NfL Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) gained approval as part of the laboratory permitting. Authorizations for additional clinical tests are planned to further broaden the available test menu.

Additionally, operating under the Quanterix Accelerator Laboratory, the Lucent Diagnostics brand now provides advanced serum and plasma biomarker testing to the clinical and research community. This integration combines the Accelerator Lab’s rigor and ultra-sensitive Simoa® technology with Lucent Diagnostics’ focus on delivering actionable clinical insights, expanding the reach and impact of biomarker-driven discovery and diagnostics.

To learn more about the Quanterix Accelerator Laboratory, visit: https://www.quanterix.com/products-and-services/pharma-services/.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With more than 3,600 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,396 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

Media Contact

Marissa Klaassen

media@quanterix.com