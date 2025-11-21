QSimulate Announces New Financing and Latest Generation of Quantum Technology for Drug Discovery

Boston startup – known for pioneering quantum chemistry reformulations to simulate complex drug-protein interactions at a subatomic level with high precision and 1000x faster – raises financing and introduces QUELO v2.3

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QSimulate (www.qsimulate.com) today announced an additional round of seed financing that will bring its total funding to date to over $11 million from investors that include Embark Ventures. Alongside the financing, QSimulate announced QUELO v2.3, the latest generation of its quantum-powered simulation platform.

Human biology is complex and simulating interactions between drugs and proteins at the molecular level has long been a notoriously difficult challenge, especially with conventional AI methods. Founded by former Northwestern and Caltech professors Toru Shiozaki and Garnet Chan, QSimulate is aiming to flip the script with a quantum physics-first approach to make drug discovery faster and more accurate by directly modeling the behavior of molecules based on the ground truth of the microscopic world.

“Quantum mechanics is the often-overlooked key ingredient, and we’ve pioneered a quantum mechanics approach to unlock molecular insights in drug discovery that conventional AI methods cannot reach,” said Toru Shiozaki, co-founder and CEO of QSimulate. “As AI continues to evolve, quantum mechanics will be more important than ever in the next frontier of drug discovery where both quantum and AI technologies will act as complementary forces.”

QUELO v2.3 introduces new enhanced sampling techniques and capabilities for larger molecules and peptide drugs. As the first quantum-powered solution of its kind for peptide drugs and other larger molecules, QUELO v2.3 broadens the scope of quantum-based simulations in drug discovery. QUELO v2.3 adds to the company’s platform of quantum solutions, which already includes the industry’s first quantum-powered solutions for lead optimization of covalent drug molecules and those interacting with metal ions – all key for targeting cancer therapies and complex diseases like HIV and Alzheimer’s.

Since introducing its breakthrough quantum engine in 2024, QSimulate has sparked significant demand for its platform. As the first to enable real-time quantum simulations directly in the drug discovery pipeline, QSimulate’s quantum mechanics engine performs predictive molecular simulations in drug discovery 1000 times faster than traditional methods – or within milliseconds per snapshot – reducing what used to take months to hours. (Read more about QSimulate’s breakthrough in posts from NVIDIA and Amazon)

The new funding will enable QSimulate to scale operations and accelerate the expansion of its platform to meet demand in collaborations with multinational companies that include Google, Mitsui, JT Pharma and five of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

About QSimulate: Headquartered in Boston, MA, QSimulate is a leader in quantum simulation technology for drug discovery and other industry research and development. The company offers a range of products and services designed to leverage the power of quantum mechanics to solve industrial-scale problems like never before. www.qsimulate.com

Media Contact:

QSimulate PR

info@qsimulate.com