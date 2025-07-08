QIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q2 2025 and Hold Webcast

VENLO, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) today announced plans to release results for the second quarter of 2025.

Press release date / time: Tuesday, August 5, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.

Conference call date / time: Wednesday, August 6, at 15:30 Frankfurt time / 14:30 London time / 09:30 New York time.

Three options for joining the conference call

Register for call back connection - Click here: Connect me

Service is available 15 minutes before the call starts

Dial-in by phone

U.S.: +1 929 477 0402

UK: +44 (0)330 165 3655

GER: +49 (0)69 6610 2480

Conference ID: 1992038

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Access the audio webcast - Click here: Access Webcast

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1709551&tp_key=978ad5a0e6

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions, enabling customers to extract and gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis while bioinformatics software and knowledge bases can be used to interpret data to find actionable insights. Automation solutions bring these processes together into seamless and costeffective workflows. QIAGEN serves over 500,000 customers globally in Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics for clinical healthcare. As of March 31, 2025, QIAGEN employed more than 5,600 people in over 35 locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

John Gilardi

Vice President Head of Corporate Communications

+49 2103 29 11711

+49 152 018 11711

+1 240 686 2222

Email: ir@qiagen.com



Domenica Martorana

Associate Director Investor Relations

+49 2103 29 11244

+49 152 018 11244

Email: ir@qiagen.com