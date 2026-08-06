QIAGEN Exceeds Q2 2026 Outlook as Pillars Deliver Solid Sales Growth; Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook

Q2 2026 results: Net sales of $535 million unchanged compared with Q2 2025 on a reported basis and at constant exchange rates (CER), exceeding the outlook for an about 2% CER decline Growth pillars deliver about 5% CER growth, led by Sample technologies, QIAcuity and QDI; QuantiFERON sales rise slightly amid lower U.S. immigration testing demand Adjusted operating income margin of 29.4%, maintaining a high level of profitability Diluted EPS of $0.50; adjusted diluted EPS of $0.62 on a reported and CER basis, above the outlook for at least $0.60 CER

H1 2026 operating cash of $301 million remains at a strong level compared with H1 2025

Full-year 2026 outlook reaffirmed for net sales growth of about 1-2% CER and adjusted diluted EPS of at least $2.43 CER

VENLO, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced results for Q2 2026, with net sales and adjusted diluted earnings per share exceeding the outlook while maintaining a high level of profitability.

Net sales for Q2 2026 were unchanged at $535 million on a reported basis and at constant exchange rates (CER) compared to Q2 2025, exceeding the outlook for an approximately 2% CER decline. QIAGEN’s growth pillars together delivered 5% CER growth, led by Sample technologies delivering consumables sales growth at a high single-digit CER rate and instruments at a mid-single CER rate. QIAcuity and QIAGEN Digital Insights also delivered solid growth contributions. QuantiFERON sales rose 1% CER, reflecting the significant decline in U.S. immigration testing demand, while QIAstat-Dx sales faced a challenging prior-year comparison for respiratory testing. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.62 on both a reported and CER basis, above the outlook for at least $0.60 CER.

QIAGEN reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook for net sales growth of about 1-2% CER and adjusted diluted EPS of at least $2.43 CER.

“QIAGEN delivered results above our outlook for the second quarter of 2026 while maintaining a high level of profitability in a challenging operating environment,” said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN. “We achieved solid growth across key pillars, particularly Sample technologies, QIAcuity and QDI, while navigating continued pressure on instrument spending in the U.S. We are also building momentum behind important new product launches across our portfolio, in particular the rollout of new sample preparation systems and QIAcuity gene expression kits. This progress reinforces our confidence in stronger growth during the second half of 2026 and our focus on delivering solid profitable growth."

“Our adjusted operating income margin remained strong and improved from Q1 2026 while supporting targeted investments following the Parse acquisition and absorbing adverse currency headwinds,” said Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer of QIAGEN. “We increased the 2026 dividend by 40% compared with 2025 and continue to evaluate way to deploy capital to the highest-return opportunities. This performance reflects our continued focus on managing costs, prioritizing investments and generating an ongoing strong level of cash flow.”

Please find a PDF of the full press release incl. tables here.

Investor presentation and conference call

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 15:30 Frankfurt Time / 14:30 London Time / 9:30 New York Time. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the QIAGEN website (www.qiagen.com), with a recording accessible after the event. A presentation will be published in advance under "Events and Presentations" in the same section.

Use of adjusted results

QIAGEN reports adjusted results and constant exchange rate (CER) measures, along with other non-GAAP financial metrics, to provide deeper insight into business performance. These include adjusted gross margin and profit, adjusted operating income and expenses, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted tax rate, net leverage and free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that QIAGEN views as complementary to GAAP-reported results. They exclude items considered outside of ongoing core operations, subject to significant period-to-period fluctuation, or that reduce comparability with competitors and historical performance. QIAGEN also uses these non-GAAP and constant currency measures internally for planning, forecasting, reporting and employee compensation purposes. These metrics enable consistent comparison of current and past performance, which QIAGEN has historically presented on an adjusted basis.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and molecular diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of June 30, 2026, QIAGEN employed about 5,500 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe”, “hope”, “plan”, “intend”, “seek”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “continue”, “target” or other similar words. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN’s products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, acquisitions, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected net sales, net sales of particular products, net sales in particular geographies, adjusted net sales, expansion of adjusted operating income margin, returns to shareholders, progressive dividend payments, product portfolio management, product launches (including anticipated launches of our sequencing solutions, testing platforms, panels and systems), leveraging AI technology, improvements in operating and financial leverage, currency movements against the U.S. dollar, plans for investment in our portfolio and share repurchase commitments, our expectations relating to our adjusted tax rate, debt maturity and repayment, our ability to grow adjusted earnings per share at a greater rate than sales, our ability to improve operating efficiencies and maintain disciplined capital allocation, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our dependence on the development and success of new products; management of growth and expansion of operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, tariffs, tax laws, regulatory processes and supply chain dependencies); variability of operating results; integration of acquired businesses; changes in relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN’s products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers’ funding, budgets and other factors, including delays or limits in the amount of reimbursement approvals or public health funding); our ability to obtain and maintain product regulatory approvals; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN’s products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors’ products; market acceptance of new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, including inflation and changing interest rates, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, cyber security breaches, political or public health crises and the resulting impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; litigation risk, including patent litigation and product liability; debt service obligations; volatility in the public trading price of our common shares; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the QIAGEN's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

Investor Relations

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com

Public Relations

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com