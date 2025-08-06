QIAGEN exceeds outlook for Q2 2025 with solid growth and improved profitability

Q2 2025 results: Net sales of $534 million (+7% actual rates); adjusted diluted EPS of $0.60 Net sales +6% CER (constant exchange rates) above outlook for at least +5% CER and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.62 CER above outlook for at least $0.60 CER 29.9% adj. operating income margin up 1.5 percentage points vs. 28.4% in Q2 2024 Diagnostic solutions sales +11% CER, driven by QIAstat-Dx (+41% CER) and QuantiFERON (+11% CER) and companion diagnostic partnerships

2025 net sales outlook increased to +4-5% CER (prior about +4% CER) and +5-6% CER core sales (prior about +5% CER); adj. diluted EPS outlook reaffirmed for about $2.35 CER

VENLO, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced solid results for Q2 2025 that exceeded the outlook, and increased the full-year 2025 outlook for net sales growth while reaffirming the adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) target that was raised earlier in the year.

Net sales rose 7% to $534 million compared to Q2 2024, with 6% growth at constant exchange rates (CER) exceeding the outlook for at least 5% CER growth. Core sales, which exclude discontinued products such as NeuMoDx and Dialunox, also rose 6% CER. The adjusted operating income margin increased 1.5 percentage points to 29.9% of sales, driven by efficiency gains across QIAGEN while absorbing the impact of new tariffs. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.60, with results of $0.62 CER exceeding the outlook for at least $0.60 CER.

Based on the solid performance in H1 2025, and taking into account current macroeconomic trends (including U.S. and China import tariffs), QIAGEN has increased the FY 2025 net sales outlook to 4-5% CER growth (prior about 4% CER growth) and 5-6% CER core sales growth (prior about 5% CER growth), and reaffirmed the adjusted diluted EPS target of about $2.35 CER, which was increased by seven cents in April 2025, and for an adjusted operating income margin of about 30%.

“Our teams achieved another solid performance in Q2 2025, with results ahead of our outlook for both sales and adjusted earnings. QIAstat-Dx and QuantiFERON posted strong double-digit growth, while QIAcuity and QIAGEN Digital Insights continued to expand their contributions. Sample technologies saw good demand for automated consumables, and we are preparing to launch three important new instruments starting in late 2025 to support future growth. These results reflect focused execution, strategic investments and disciplined management. We are on track to achieve our upgraded 2025 targets and deliver solid profitable growth,” said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN.

“QIAGEN delivered strong financial results in Q2 2025, with the adjusted operating margin rising to 29.9 percent as we progress toward our 2028 goal for at least 31% faster than planned. Efficiency gains and disciplined cost management are supporting reinvestments in key initiatives while maintaining strong cash flow. As part of our capital allocation strategy, we have now returned over $350 million to shareholders in 2025 through the synthetic share repurchase and our first-ever cash dividend. We remain focused on funding innovation and creating value through an ongoing balanced and disciplined approach,” said Roland Sackers, CFO of QIAGEN.

Please find a PDF of the full press release incl. tables here.

Investor presentation and conference call

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 15:30 Frankfurt Time / 14:30 London Time / 9:30 New York Time. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the QIAGEN website (www.qiagen.com), with a recording accessible after the event. The accompanying presentation will be published in advance under "Events and Presentations" in the same website section.

Use of adjusted results

QIAGEN reports adjusted results and constant exchange rate (CER) measures, along with other non-GAAP financial metrics, to provide deeper insight into its business performance. These include core sales (excluding discontinued products), adjusted gross margin and profit, adjusted operating income and expenses, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted tax rate, and free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that QIAGEN views as complementary to GAAP-reported results. They exclude items considered outside of ongoing core operations, subject to significant period-to-period fluctuation, or that reduce comparability with competitors and historical performance. QIAGEN also uses these non-GAAP and constant currency measures internally for planning, forecasting, reporting, and employee compensation purposes. These metrics support consistent comparison of current and past performance, which has historically been presented on an adjusted basis.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of June 30, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including those regarding QIAGEN’s products, development timelines, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth strategies, collaborations and operating results, such as expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings, are based on current expectations and assumptions. However, they involve uncertainties and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, challenges in managing growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, tariffs, tax laws, regulatory processes and logistics and supply chain dependencies), variability in operating results, and the commercial development of products for customers in the Life Sciences and clinical healthcare markets; changes in relationships with customers, suppliers or strategic partners; competition and rapid technological change; fluctuating demand for QIAGEN’s products due to factors such as economic conditions, customer budgets and funding cycles; obtaining and maintaining product regulatory approvals; and challenges in integrating QIAGEN’s products into manufacturing process workflows and manufacturing at scale. Additional risks include market acceptance of new products, integration of acquisitions, governmental actions, global or regional economic developments, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and other force majeure events. There is also no guarantee that anticipated benefits from restructuring programs and acquisitions will materialize as expected. For a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

Investor Relations

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com

Public Relations

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com