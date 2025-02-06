QIAGEN delivers solid Q4 2024 growth ahead of outlook

Q4 2024: Net sales of $521 million (+2% actual rates, +4% constant exchange rates (CER) core growth); diluted EPS of $0.39 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.61 Net sales of $525 million CER ahead of outlook for at least $520 million CER and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.61 CER ahead of outlook for at least $0.60 CER QIAstat-Dx, QuantiFERON and QIAcuity digital PCR continue double-digit growth pace 30.6% adj. operating income margin up 2.6 percentage points vs. 28.0% in Q4 2023

FY 2024: Exceeded outlook for sales and adj. EPS; adj. operating income margin improves 1.8 percentage points to 28.7% Free cash flow rises 63% to $506 million

2025 outlook for about 4% CER sales growth (about +5% CER core sales growth) and adj. diluted EPS of at least $2.28 CER; targeting adj. operating income margin improvement of at least 150 basis points

Net sales for Q4 2024 increased 2% to $521 million compared to Q4 2023, while sales at constant exchange rates (CER) of $525 million rose 3% and were above the outlook for at least $520 million CER and core sales (excluding discontinued products such as NeuMoDx and Dialunox) rose 4% CER. The adjusted operating income margin improved by 2.6 percentage points to 30.6%, driven by efficiency gains and benefits from the NeuMoDx decision, enabling reinvestments into targeted growth initiatives. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.61, and CER results of $0.61 were above the outlook for at least $0.60 CER.

QIAGEN expects the solid growth pace in H2 2024 to continue in 2025. Net sales are expected to rise about 4% CER (and core sales growth of about 5% CER). Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be at least $2.28 CER, driven by a goal to improve the adjusted operating income margin by at least 150 basis points to above 30% while absorbing lower non-operating income contributions than in 2024.

“Our teams at QIAGEN concluded 2024 with a solid performance in the fourth quarter, exceeding our outlook for net sales and profitability. These results underscore the resilience of our portfolio, with over 85% of sales coming from highly recurring revenues, and our focus on delivering solid profitable growth in an ongoing challenging environment,” said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN.

“Our solid sales growth in the second half of 2024 mirrors our plans for further strong growth in 2025 as we reconfirm our 2028 targets. QIAstat-Dx exceeded expectations with four FDA clearances for our syndromic testing system in 2024 and one already in 2025, coupled with over 660 placements in 2024 that was ahead of our target. QuantiFERON delivered 11% CER growth for 2024, with significant opportunities for further expansion since only 40% of the global latent TB testing market has so far been converted from the outdated skin test. QIAcuity also delivered solid growth despite challenging instrument purchase trends as we expanded digital PCR into clinical use in 2024 while expanding our presence with academia, pharma and other customers.”

“We are pleased with our 2024 results that featured strong free cash flow combined with solid sales growth and a significant increase in the outlook for adjusted EPS during the year thanks to operational profitability improvements. Our confidence in QIAGEN’s future is reflected in the return of about $300 million to shareholders in January through a synthetic share repurchase. We remain well-positioned to execute on our 2028 commitments for solid profitable growth, supported by our differentiated portfolio and disciplined capital allocation that seeks to strengthen our business while increasing returns to shareholders,” said Roland Sackers, CFO of QIAGEN.

Investor presentation and conference call

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 16:00 Frankfurt Time / 15:00 London Time / 10:00 New York Time. A live audio webcast will be accessible in the investor relations section of the QIAGEN website (www.qiagen.com), with a recording available after the event. The presentation will be published ahead of the call in this section: QIAGEN Investor Relations - Events and Presentations.

QIAGEN reports adjusted results, as well as results on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis, along with other non-U.S. GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measures, to provide deeper insights into its performance. These include metrics such as core sales (excluding discontinued products), adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income before taxes, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted income taxes, adjusted tax rate, and free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment from cash flow from operating activities. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that QIAGEN considers complementary to GAAP-reported results but not as substitutes. These measures exclude items that QIAGEN believes are outside of ongoing core operations, fluctuate significantly between periods, or hinder the comparability of results with competitors and prior periods. QIAGEN also uses non-GAAP and constant currency financial measures internally in planning, forecasting and reporting, and also for employee compensation. Additionally, adjusted results are used to compare current performance with historical results, which have consistently been presented on an adjusted basis.

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions, enabling customers to extract and gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis while bioinformatics software and knowledge bases can be used to interpret data to find actionable insights. Automation solutions bring these processes together into seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves over 500,000 customers globally in Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics for clinical healthcare. As of December 31, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including those regarding QIAGEN’s products, development timelines, marketing and / or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth strategies, collaborations and operating results - such as expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings - are based on current expectations and assumptions. However, they involve uncertainties and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, challenges in managing growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and logistical dependencies), variability in operating results and allocations between customer classes, commercial development for our products to customers in the Life Sciences and clinical healthcare, changes in relationships with customers, suppliers or strategic partners; competition and rapid technological advancements; fluctuating demand for QIAGEN’s products due to factors such as economic conditions, customer budgets and funding cycles; obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN’s products into integrated solutions and producing these products; and protecting product differentiation from competitors. Additional uncertainties may arise from market acceptance of new products, integration of acquisitions, governmental actions, global or regional economic developments, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and other “force majeure” events. There is also no guarantee that anticipated benefits from acquisitions will materialize as expected. For a comprehensive overview of risks, please refer to the “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

