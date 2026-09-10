Q’Apel Medical Announces U.S. Launch of the Lynx™ Aspiration Catheter System

Company expands its neurovascular portfolio and broadens its offering for stroke intervention

Engineered performance supports aspiration in complex anatomy

Marks the second product to feature its proprietary Q'Apel Laser Cut Tube (QLCT™) technology

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Q’Apel Medical (Q'Apel), an innovator in neurovascular intervention, today announced the U.S. launch of the Lynx™ Aspiration Catheter System, an advanced family of catheters that supports physicians performing mechanical thrombectomy, the standard of care for treating patients with acute ischemic stroke due to vessel occlusion. As procedural techniques evolve, physicians need technologies that enable efficient access and clot retrieval while navigating increasingly complex anatomy.

Designed specifically for the demands of stroke intervention, the Lynx Aspiration Catheter System delivers responsive performance with seamless tracking, optimized versatility, and the navigability and support physicians require to access complex cerebrovascular anatomy. Together, these design characteristics provide the flexibility and control needed to efficiently adapt to changing flow dynamics during time-sensitive mechanical thrombectomy procedures.

"While every stroke case presents unique anatomical challenges, my goal remains to perform the fastest and safest thrombectomy for every patient," commented Kaustubh Limaye, MD FAHA, Associate Professor of Neurology, Neurological Surgery, Radiology and Imaging Sciences at Indiana University School of Medicine. "The Lynx aspiration catheter system offers three highly trackable catheters, each sized to track through the next, that work seamlessly together. This innovation sets Lynx apart, giving me the flexibility to select the right catheter for the vessel. In stroke, where every minute matters, this can be the difference between a timely save and procedural delays."

Lynx is the second product built on the proprietary Q'Apel Laser Cut Tube (QLCT™) technology, extending the company's differentiated engineering platform into the aspiration category. Its bimetal shaft design balances proximal support with distal flexibility. The unique open-spaced nitinol structure delivers excellent kink resistance and structural resilience, which are key to maintaining lumen patency, preserving deliverability, and transmitting force effectively. The unified Lynx platform includes three ID sizes, 0.044-inch, 0.058-inch, and 0.072-inch, for optimal vessel-to-catheter ratios and coaxial compatibility* across all sizes.1,2

"Lynx marks an important step forward for Q'Apel, extending our proprietary QLCT technology into aspiration and bringing its precision and engineering advantages to the complex, time-sensitive demands of stroke thrombectomy," stated Jeff Krolik, Chief Technology Officer at Q'Apel Medical. "With a versatile family of aspiration catheters designed to perform across a wide range of anatomies and procedural needs, Lynx demonstrates how QLCT translates engineering innovation into meaningful procedural performance. More broadly, Lynx reflects Q'Apel's continued evolution toward a broader neurovascular portfolio focused on solving real-world procedural challenges with differentiated technology that exceeds expectations."

Following its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, the Lynx System is now commercially available across the United States.

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About Q'Apel Medical:

Q'Apel Medical is revolutionizing neurovascular interventions. Inspired by the evolving needs of our customers, our novel approach allows us to solve clinical challenges where others fall short. We are up for the task; the more complex, the better. Our team thrives on creating high-quality, uniquely engineered products, designed in partnership with neurovascular specialists, that address what is needed right now, yet with the versatility to focus on what is coming next. For more information, visit www.qapelmedical.com.

Media Contact:



Nicolette Panos



Director, Marketing Communications



Q'Apel Medical



npanos@qapelmedical.com

*Aspiration is solely applied through the inner catheter when using coaxially.

1 Charbonnier G, et al. Defining the optimal size of an aspiration catheter in relation to the arterial diameter during mechanical thrombectomy for stroke. J Neuroradiol. 2024;51(1):47-51.

2 Saver JL, et al. Thrombectomy for Distal, Medium Vessel Occlusions: A Consensus Statement on Present Knowledge and Promising Directions. Stroke. 2020;51(9):2872-2884.

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SOURCE Q'Apel Medical Inc.